01/09/2022 at 13:32 CET

The Spanish handball team, winner of the last two Europeans, will face the European Championship in Hungary and Slovakia that will start this Thursday with the same nineteen players who participated this weekend in the International Tournament of Spain and in which the “Hispanics “They were victorious after beating Iran and Poland.

A new team that will feature up to five newcomers in a major international competition.

The centrals Ian Tarrafeta Y Agustín Casado, the extreme Kauldi Odriozola, the side Chema Marquez and the pivot Iñaki Peciña they will wear the “Hispanics” shirt for the first time in a major tournament.

The goalkeeper will also make his European debut Sergey Hernandez, who was already part of the Spanish team that won the bronze medal in the last World Cup in Egypt, and the defender Miguel Sanchez–Migallón, who played the Tokyo Olympics in which Spain won bronze.

Despite having nineteen players, the Spanish coach will only be able to line up sixteen players per game, which will force Jordi Ribera to make three discards in each game.

The Spanish handball team, which will play all the matches of the first phase in Bratislava, will start its journey in the European Championship in Hungary and Slovakia next Thursday, January 13 (18:00) against the Czech Republic.

Two days later, on Saturday January 15, the “Hispanics” will face (20:30) with Sweden, the current runner-up in the world, to close their performance in the first phase on Monday, January 17 against Bosnia Herzegovina (18: 00).

Three games in which those of Jordi riverbank They will try to secure one of the first two places in the group that give the right to play the second round of the tournament.

– Goalkeepers: Gonzalo Perez de Vargas (Barça) and Rodrigo corrales (Veszprem / HUN) and Sergey Hernandez (Benfica / POR)

– Ext. Rights: Aleix gomez (Barça), Ferran Solé (Paris Saint-Germain / FRA) and Kauldi Odriozola (Bidasoa Irún)

– The t. Rights: Jorge Maqueda (Veszprem / HUN) and Eduardo Gurbindo (Dinamo Bucharest / ROU)

– Centrals: Ian Tarrafeta (Pays d’Aix / FRA) and Agustín Casado (BM. Logroño La Rioja)

– The t. left: Antonio Garcia (Fraikin Granollers), Joan Cañellas (Kadetten Schaffhausen / SUI) and Chema Marquez (Fraikin Granollers)

– Ext. Left: Angel Fernandez Y Aitor Ariño (Barça)

– Pivots: Gideon Guardiola (Lemgo / GER), Iñaki Peciña (Pays d’Aix / FRA) and Adrià Figueras (Chartres / FRA)

– Defender: Miguel Sanchez–Migallón (Kielce / POL)