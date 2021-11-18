11/17/2021 at 7:53 PM CET

Silvia Martinez

The preliminary report on the rise in energy prices and the operation of the electricity market prepared by the Agency for the Cooperation of Energy Regulators (ACER) -the definitive one will be ready until April 2022- cools the proposals of the Pedro Sánchez Government to tackle the price crisis in the sector. Experts frown upon the idea of limit the price of gas or to set an average price between all the technologies or the centralized purchasing requested by some countries, although they admit that it deserves a “proper analysis & rdquor; the idea of ​​expanding strategic reserves.

The document responds to the commission made by the European Commission and the Twenty-seven at the leaders’ summit held in October, in which the divergences of opinion on how to respond to the energy crisis in Europe were evident. While the southern countries, such as Spain or France, call for forceful measures and deeper changes, the northern countries, starting with the Netherlands or Germany, consider that since the price hike will be temporary, short-term national measures are sufficient to support vulnerable households and businesses.

And, for the moment, European experts are pulling further north. The report finds that, although prices have reached “Unprecedented levels & rdquor; in the Old Continent – 400% more expensive than in April in the case of gas and 200% for energy – the rebound is “temporary & rdquor; and they underline that the futures markets predict a “significant drop” in wholesale gas and electricity prices in spring 2022, once this winter passed.

Price cap

The document, which will serve to feed the proposals on the gas market that the Community Executive will make in December as well as the new debate by European leaders, warns that although the idea of ​​establishing a price cap can “ease short-term concerns & rdquor ;, It can also jeopardize broader objectives, such as innovation or competition, as well as confidence in wholesale markets, which in turn could lead to a reduction in the number of operators and higher prices.

“A fundamental dilemma in situations of unusually high prices is that while politicians focus on protecting the most vulnerable, the role of the value of price signals should not disappear. Rather, those signals help drive the desired behavior. In the absence of such signals, options are likely to lead to less expected behaviors & rdquor ;, the ACER report notes, which considers that this type of approach could threaten supply security in the medium term.

Strategic reserves

Regarding the increase in strategic reserves, experts argue that although they lead to a higher “stock & rdquor; gas can also “reduce supply efficiency & rdquor; and restricting commercial warehousing activity, which could lead to “higher final prices & rdquor ;, thus requiring“ proper analysis & rdquor ;. The report also cautions that it is not clear that the centralized gas purchases have an impact on prices and underlines that the collective purchases proposed by European companies should be sufficiently attractive in the face of increased demand from Asian markets, which are driving prices up.

In addition, the gas pipelines that supply gas to Europe have not strengthened the supply so far, which is why they consider that “it is an open question whether the joint purchases would have a material effect & rdquor ;. What’s more, they opt for other alternative measures such as a further harmonization of market rules. Although several countries have also requested an investigation from the European Commission on a possible manipulation of the energy markets, experts point out that so far no “obvious evidence” of systematic manipulation has been detected.