Updated on Monday, December 20, 2021 – 10:09

The Ibex 35 and the rest of the indices of the Old Continent hovered around 2% at the start of the session, following in the wake of the Asian markets.

The threat of micron, the increase in infections and the new restrictions have made their appearance on the European stock exchanges this Monday, which have suffered falls of around 2% since the opening due to investors’ fear of a worsening of the situation and the economy before the sprouts for the latest variant of the coronavirus.

The IBEX 35 Once again, it was one of the indices that suffered the most, with a decline of 2% that made it move away from 8,200 points at the beginning of the session, although its European peers follow the same trend. The Dax in Frankfurt fell 2.2%; London’s Ftse 100, 2%; the Cac 40 of Paris, 1.75% and something worse began the week the Ftse Mib of Milan, which fell 2.7%.

“Usually at this time the markets tend to rise due to the Christmas rally, however, now, concerns about the economic impact that the new blockages due to Covid-19 will have weigh down sentiment and put pressure on the stock markets, all in a context of rising inflation and a more rapid tightening of policies by the main central banks “, they point out. Sergio vila, an analyst at IG Markets.

The Netherlands have enacted new lockdowns over the weekend due to the rapid spread of micron and other governments have announced restrictions on travelers arriving from the UK. “Due to these hardening of mobility in Europe that threatens to depress the world economy next year, pessimism has reigned in the Asian stock markets,” adds Vila.

The Tokyo stock market closed Monday with a drop of more than 2%. The Nikkei 225 index of the main stocks fell 2.13% while the Topix index fell 2.17%, as recorded by .. In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Index also fell 2% hours before the opening of markets in Europe.

In the selective Spanish, all the values ​​remain in red, although it is again the tourism sector one of the hardest hit by fears that the conditions for travel will be hardened again. The air conglomerate IAG plummets more than 4.4%; the hotel chain Meli, more than 3.5% and Amadeus, more than 3.3%. They also suffer ACS and Merlin Properties, with a decrease of more than 4%, and the Sabadell Bank, which is around -3.7%.

On the other hand, the price of a barrel of Brent quality oil, a reference for the Old Continent, stands at a price of 71 dollars, after falling 3.1%, while Texas stands at 68 dollars, after yielding 3.7%.

In the foreign exchange market, the price of the euro against the dollar is set at 1.1257 greenbacks, while the Spanish risk premium stands at 68 basis points, with the interest required on the ten-year bond at 0.331%.

