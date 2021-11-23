11/23/2021

On at 17:14 CET

The European Super League project presented by Florentino Pérez last April 2021, it is currently in a kind of ‘stand by‘since several of the founding clubs decided to backtrack and abandon the project. The pressure from the fans, added to that which came from within FIFA itself, precipitated the decision. However, the European Super League did not die completely and justice endorsed its existence without prejudice to the participating teams, currently only FC Barcelona, ​​Juventus and Real Madrid.

Despite the fact that several months of cooling have passed around the possible creation of said competition, the Plenary of the European Parliament has approved the European Union sport policy report, a document that includes a harsh criticism against the philosophy by which the European Super League was created. In addition, this report also points out that the creation of said competition implies a threat to the ecosystem and the stability of the sport.

The vice president of the sports group, Tomasz Frankowski, was in charge of exposing the main lines of the document in plenary session. In this sense, Frankowski has specified that Europe will try to promote a series of principles that would clash with the philosophy of the Superliga, as stated in point 13 of the report: “It advocates a European model of sport that recognize the need for a solid commitment to integrating the principles of solidarity, sustainability, inclusion, open competition, sporting merit and equity and in consequence, strongly opposes competitions that undermine these principles“.

Likewise, in the presentation of the Polish MEP, a direct mention was also made of the Super League: “The European Super League was a clear example of this type of performance, that for the moment, and fortunately, has failed due to strong European opposition to its realization. Furthermore, all institutions and stakeholders must be ready to recognize and protect what makes European sport so entertaining, popular and successful, while maintaining its social functions. These characteristics include sporting merit, open competition, competitive balance and solidarity“.