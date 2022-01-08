China’s foreign policy intentions and purposes are becoming clearer. Recently, they crushed the democratic spaces of Hong Kong, even though they agreed with England that they would respect them; the Hong Kong elections, under the new law imposed, handed over power to the pro-Beijing; they manufactured artificial islands in the South Sea, to take naval and economic control over 90% of those waters; they radically refuse any serious investigation into the origin of the coronavirus; they carry out frequent electronic hacking operations to steal technologies from aeronautical companies that produce planes and warships for the United States; and they have been involved in a precipitous arms and nuclear race that overflows any national security argument. These are some of the actions that have “awakened” many governments around the world to the hegemonic and militaristic intentions of the Xi Jinping regime.

With this offensive mare magnum, Xi also intends to divert attention that Taiwan is his immediate target. Air raids beyond the Taiwanese security zone have risen from 380 in 2020 to more than 1,000 in 2021. Also, the Chinese regime has stepped up international pressure to isolate Taiwan. In February, it forced the Guyanese government to backtrack on its announcement to open a Taiwan trade office. A few days ago, the Daniel Ortega regime cut diplomatic ties with Taiwan and created them with China. A week later, he received a shipment of Chinese Sinovac vaccines.

This aggressive escalation against Taiwan has not escaped the observation of democratic peoples and governments, especially Europeans, which have begun to take important steps towards rapprochement with Taiwan and distancing themselves from communist China.

The interview with the President of Taiwan, Tsai Ing-wen, on the US television CNN, in which she declared that her country was “standing in the first line of defense of democracy”, has reflected an important and great truth. strategic significance for Asia and Europe.

In August, Lithuania announced that it would open a Taiwan Representative Office, the equivalent of a diplomatic representation. Chinese pressure was swift: it withdrew its ambassador in Vilnius and asked Lithuania to withdraw its. Since then, the pressure has not abated, but the Lithuanians have remained firm in their support for Taiwan, and in November the office opened its doors.

Also last November, an official Taiwanese delegation was received in Slovakia and the Czech Republic. In reciprocity, seven members of the European Parliament made a historic visit to Taipei.

And to confirm that the European wave of support for Taiwan is growing, the Netherlands parliament has passed two important resolutions. The first asks the government to express its rejection of Beijing changing the current status quo between China and Taiwan. The second calls for support for Lithuania in the face of Xi’s retaliation.

Luis Zúñiga is an author, political analyst and former diplomat.