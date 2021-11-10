11/10/2021 at 20:23 CET

Jordan larsson, son of the legendary Celtic and Barça striker, Henrik Larsson is one of the main figures of his team, the Spartak of Moscow. Last season, the Swedish forward scored 15 goals and 5 assists in 30 games, contributions that helped the Muscovites finish the year in second position, behind the powerful Saint Petersburg Zenith. In this season, Larssson has lowered his records and adds a single goal. Despite this, there are already several teams that would be delighted to have your services.

Larsson has no intention of staying in Russia

The Swedish striker will end his contract in 2023 and at Spartak Moscow they plan to sell their footballer this January, as Larsson is not about to expand his ties with the Russians and they don’t want to lose it for nothing. In this situation, Celtic, West Ham, Borussia Dortmund and Milan they are on the lookout to get hold of the young Swede at an affordable price.

Celtic lead the bid for the young Swede

According to Aftonblade’t, Celtic Glasgow, the team where his father became a legend, is very interested in getting Jordan Larsson. In Scotland they would be delighted to welcome the son of one of their great myths. But it won’t be a cheap dream Spartak asks for 13 million to accept a transfer.

Larsson’s value has dropped after his team’s bad start to the season, the Moscow team are in 9th place in the Russian League and after the humiliating 7-1 loss to Zenit, the former president of the Russian Football Federation, Vyacheslav Koloskov, said Larsson is currently “a player of the level of the second division“.