Starting next year, the European Tour changes its name and will be called DP World Tour. The announcement took place in Dubai and it is a great bet from one of the main sponsors of the circuit.

DP World, which gave its name to the tournament that serves as the final event of the season on the European Tour, is a subsidiary of Dubai World, a holding company owned by the state of Dubai in the United Arab Emirates.

The announcement that the European Tour, on its 50th anniversary, will change its name to DP World Tour, represents a historic agreement in terms of sporting partnerships at a global level, with DP World’s commitment to grow the circuit in all countries. senses worldwide.

The total prize pool of the circuit will exceed $ 200 million for the first time, with a minimum purse of $ 2 million for all qualifying and sanctioned tournaments by the DP World Tour. The circuit calendar will feature a minimum of 47 tournaments in 27 different countries, including new events in the United Arab Emirates, Japan, South Africa and Belgium and a Rolex Series with five events: Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, Dubai Desert Classic, Genesis Scottish Open, BMW PGA Championship and the DP World Tour Championship with which the season ends.

For the first time, it will also feature three tournaments sewn together with the US PGA Tour – the aforementioned Genesis Scottish Open, as well as the Barbasol Championship and the Barracuda Championship that take place in the United States – as a result of the Strategic Alliance between two main circuits of men’s professional golf.

DP World’s association with the European Tour has lasted for more than a decade, becoming for the first time a partner of the final of the Race to Dubai of the European Tour in the Jumeirah Golf Estates in 2009, before the Rolex Series event was renamed DP World Tour Championship in 2012. It was in this year that DP World became the title partner of the tournament.

DP World subsequently became the Official Partner of the European Tour in 2015, and will now become the Official Title Partner of the Tour from the beginning of the 2022 season, which begins with the Joburg Open in South Africa, from November 22 to 25.

The circuit’s grand finale, the DP World Tour Championship, will feature a record $ 10 million prize pool in 2022. It will be the last 2022 Rolex Series tournament and the first European Tour event outside of Grand Slams and WGC to offer an eight-figure prize pool.

This is the schedule for the DP World Tour 2022

European tour