

The European Union also urged Daniel Ortega to immediately release political prisoners.

Photo: Orlando Valenzuela / .

The High Representative for Foreign Policy of the European Union, Josep Borrell considers that Daniel Ortega’s reelection as president of Nicaragua lacks “legitimacy” having carried out the general elections this Sunday “without democratic guarantees.”

In a statement made by the EU delegation in Nicaragua via Twitter, they denounced that “The Nicaraguan government has not only deprived the Nicaraguan people of the civil and political right to vote in credible, inclusive, fair and transparent elections,” adding that Nor has it complied with the protection and defense of “human rights and fundamental freedoms.”

Borrell also urged Ortega to “immediately and unconditionally” release all political prisoners and to annul the judicial proceedings against them.

“The Nicaraguan government has used violence against its own population, causing deaths, forced disappearances, imprisonment, mistreatment and mass exiles and turning the country into a republic of fear,” the statement said.

The EU once again called on the Ortega government to end the repression that exists against opponents of his mandate, either political or civil leaders. He also urged the Sandinista leader to restore full respect for human rights, “including civil and political rights.”

Similarly, Borrell, on behalf of the Twenty-seven, emphasized that, in his opinion, “the November 7 elections complete the conversion of Nicaragua into an autocratic regime.”

Finally, he called for the authorization of Nicaragua to “return” to international organizations such as the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) and the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR).

