This was supposed to be the Christmas on Europe where relatives and friends could embrace the holidays once again christmas and each other. Instead, the continent is the global epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic as cases skyrocket to record levels in many countries.

With the infections increasing again Despite nearly two years of restrictions, the crisis Healthcare increasingly pits citizens against citizens: the vaccinated against the unvaccinated.

The governments desperate To protect overburdened healthcare systems they are imposing rules that limit options for the unvaccinated in the hope that doing so will lower vaccination rates.

Austria on Friday went one step further, making vaccinations mandatory from February 1.

“For a long time, maybe too long, I and others thought that it should be possible to convince people in Austria, to convince them to get vaccinated voluntarily,” said Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg.

He called the move “our only way out of this vicious cycle of viral waves and lockdown discussions forever.”

While Austria is so far alone in the European Union in making vaccines mandatory, more and more governments are cracking down on it.

More join the measures against COVID-19

Starting Monday, Slovakia banned people who have not been vaccinated from all non-essential stores and shopping malls. They will also not be allowed to attend any public events or meetings and will be asked to test twice a week just to go to work.

“A merry Christmas does not mean a Christmas without COVID-19,” warned Prime Minister Eduard Heger. “For that to happen, Slovakia would need to have a completely different vaccination rate.”

He called the measures “a lockdown for the unvaccinated.”

Slovakia, where only 45.3% of the 5.5 million inhabitants are fully vaccinated, reported a record 8,342 new virus cases on Tuesday.

It is not only the nations of Central and Eastern Europe that are suffering again. The wealthy nations in the west are also being hit hard and placing restrictions on their populations once again.

“It is really, absolutely, the time to take action,” said German Chancellor Angela Merkel. With a 67.5% vaccination rate, your nation is now considering mandatory vaccinations for many healthcare professionals.

