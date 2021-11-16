11/16/2021 at 11:22 CET

The gross domestic product (GDP) of the euro zone registered in the third quarter of the year an expansion of the 2.2%, accelerating one tenth compared to 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the second estimate of the data published by Eurostat, which boosted job growth by 0.9%, two tenths above the increase observed in the second quarter.

For the whole of the European Union (EU), GDP growth estimated by Eurostat in the third quarter of 2021 stood at 2.1%, compared to 2% in the second quarter, while occupancy grew 0.9%, compared to the 0.8% registered between April and June.

Compared to the third quarter of 2020, the GDP of the euro zone grew by 3.7%, while that of the Twenty-seven expanded by 3.9%. On the other hand, occupancy increased in the euro zone by 2% annually and by 2.1% among the Twenty-seven.

The Spanish economy, with GDP growth in the third quarter of 2% compared to the second, returned to maintain a quarterly evolution worse than the euro zone average, as has happened in each quarter of 2021.

In this way, in the second quarter of 2021, Spain had grown by 1.1%, compared to 2.1% in the euro area, and in the first three months of the year, Spanish GDP contracted 0.6%, compared to the average decline of 0.3% in the euro area.

All EU countries for which data were available posted positive GDP growth rates in the third quarter, except Lithuania (0%). The highest quarterly expansion rate between July and September corresponded to Austria (3.3%), ahead of France (3%) and Portugal (2.9%), while the lowest increases were observed in Latvia and Romania (both 0.3%) and Hungary (0.7%).

The modest acceleration of GDP growth in the euro zone in the third quarter reflects the impact on the activity of the supply problems caused by bottlenecks which have prevented the manufacturing sector from responding to the rebound in demand, as well as the increase in costs derived from the higher prices of energy, raw materials and labor.

World context

However, the eurozone economy managed to increase its rate of expansion in the third quarter, confirming the different moment of the economic cycle in relation to United States, where GDP growth slowed substantially between July and September, with a growth of 0.5% compared to 1.6% in the second quarter and 1.5% in the first three months of 2021.

The euro zone economy also performed better in the third quarter than that of the United Kingdom, since the British GDP expanded between July and September at a rate of 1.3% compared to the previous three months, when it had grown by 5.5%.

Likewise, the acceleration of the expansion of the euro area contrasts with the contraction of 0.8% in the third quarter registered in Japan, after GDP growth of 0.4% in the second quarter.