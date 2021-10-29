10/29/2021 at 11:32 AM CEST

. / EP

The gross domestic product (GDP) of the euro area grew by 2.2% between July and September compared to the previous three months, while in the European Union the quarterly increase was 2.1%, in both cases one tenth above the growth registered in the second quarter of the year.

Compared to the third quarter of 2020, the increase in GDP was 3.7% in the area of ​​the single currency and the 3.9% in the whole of the Twenty-seven, according to the preliminary estimate published this Thursday by the community statistics office Eurostat.

Inflation soars to 4.1%

The year-on-year inflation rate in the euro zone stood at 4.1% in October, seven tenths above the price rise observed in September and the highest inflation figure in the euro region since July 2008, according to the estimate advanced by Eurostat.

The strong rise in prices in October responds to the 23.5% year-on-year rise in energy, compared to 17.6% in September, while fresh food they rose 1.4%, down from the 2.6% rise in the previous month.

In turn, industrial prices Non-energy increased in October one tenth less than in September, to 2% year-on-year, while services became more expensive by 2.1%, four tenths more.

By excluding the impact of energy from the calculation, the annual inflation rate in the euro zone rose to 2% from 1.9% in the previous month, while at also leave out the effect of prices For fresh foods, alcohol and tobacco, the core inflation rate rose to 2.1% from 1.9% in the previous month.

Among the eurozone countries, the largest year-on-year price increases In October they corresponded to Lithuania (8.2%), Estonia (7.4%) and Latvia (6%), while the most moderate increases were registered in Malta (1.4%) and Portugal (1.8%) .

In the case of Spain, the harmonized inflation rate stood at 5.5% in October, which implies an unfavorable price differential with respect to the euro zone of 1.4 percentage points, compared to six tenths in September.