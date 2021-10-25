Evaluna Montaner and Camilo Echeverry they released the happiest news of all: they are waiting for their first child. The couple revealed the good news in a very original way, with the video clip of their new song Indigo, in which they showed the images of the exact moment when they found out that they were going to be parents. In addition to that, the reactions of their parents also appear, who in a few months will become proud grandparents.

© @ evaluna This is the exact moment when Camilo and Evaluna find out that they will be parents

In the images, the couple is shown from the privacy of their home celebrating the result of Evaluna’s home test to find out if she was expecting a baby. Camilo can also be seen filling his wife’s belly with kisses, in addition to the touching reaction of his parents upon hearing the news, as well as his brothers, his closest relatives and his circle of friends.

© @ evalunaCamilo Echeverry and Evaluna Montaner telling the Montaners about the good news

Ricardo Montaner and his wife Marlene Rodriguez They found out the good news when the boys went to tell them about their own house! At that express meeting of the Montaners, Evaluna’s brothers and their respective partners were also present. As soon as the boys announced the baby’s arrival, they all burst into tears. One of the most excited was Ricky Montaner, who could barely contain the tears of happiness for his sister and brother-in-law.

Watch the full video, it’s the cutest thing you’ll see today!

The moment also appears when Camilo goes with his parents, who are in his bed and wake up with the tremendous news that they will become grandparents.

© @ evaluna Camilo’s parents learning the news

In the clip, which just a few minutes after being revealed, has caused thousands of reactions and comments of good wishes from his loyal followers, who cannot wait any longer to meet the new member of ‘La Tribu’.

Thinking of a baby for a long time

The plans to be parents have long gone, because at the 2020 Latin Grammys – when Camilo won his first gramophone – he was so excited that he asked Evaluna to have a baby. The Colombian singer rose as the winner of the Best Pop Song category for his song TuTu in collaboration with Pedro Capó, and the emotion was such that he made a surprise request to his wife.