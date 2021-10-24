Evaluna Montaner in a swimsuit shows her pretty belly | Instagram

The beautiful singer and actress Evaluna Montaner managed to captivate her millions of followers a couple of weeks ago with the great news that she is waiting for her first baby with the famous singer Camilo.

The belly of pregnancy of Evaluna Montaner is getting bigger and bigger and now that she has released the news there is not a day that she does not show it off.

It was through their new theme song, Indigo, where Evaluna Montaner and Camilo made it known that they are expecting their first child together.

The couple will welcome their baby in March or April, since the Venezuelan singer has already completed her first trimester of pregnancy.

You know I don’t know exactly, because I have a dilemma there; But like March, April, ”Evaluna said about her son’s date of birth.

The protagonist of Club 57 has shared throughout these days some photographs of her baby bump and even revealed how she realized that she was pregnant.

I realized why I started to pee many times a day, ha ha ha! Actually, that was my reason for saying ‘hmm, I’m going to take a test’. And so it was, I found out with my mother in the Dominican Republic, the day of the concert we had as a family, “he revealed.

In this way, now that her pregnancy was made public, Evaluna and Camilo decided to publish a tender photograph sunbathing together with Indigo.

The interpreter of ‘For the first time’ showed her baby bump while posing in a cute swimsuit and her tummy looks bigger and bigger.

Camilo, Evaluna and Indigo ”, wrote Camilo in the publication of the photo.

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE PHOTOGRAPH OF THE PANCITA OF EVALUNA.

In fact, weeks ago Evaluna Montaner posed pregnant with some baggy clothes, but nobody imagined that behind her outfit there was a baby bump.

I had a rough time in the first months, now I am in the second trimester and I already feel very good, “revealed the 24-year-old artist in an interview.

It should be noted that through Instagram, the singers have been more than excited about this new stage and have even shared some photographs of the first months of gestation of the protagonist of ‘Club 57’.

However, Camilo and Evaluna had already published some photographs of their pregnancy, and nobody had noticed, because the singer enjoys wearing this type of garment and it is very common to see her with them to be true.