Evaluna is at her best both personally and emotionally. His marriage with Camilo has consolidated and both have managed to form a beautiful family, especially now with the expectation of their first baby, Indigo, whom they will meet in a few months. As part of her professional schedule, now the 24-year-old singer has decided to venture into the exciting world of podcasting with the talk show En la Sala (Amazon Original), in which she touches on a variety of topics of social relevance.

In an interview with HELLO! USES the daughter of Ricardo Montaner She spoke to us about mental health and was encouraged to reveal an episode in her life that led her to seek professional help. In the same way, the actress also tells us about her relationship with Camilo, the prominence that her marriage has taken within the Montaner family and the feeling that will generate spending the last Christmas before the arrival of her first baby.







Evaluna, tell us … what is talked about in your podcast En la Sala?

“En la Sala” is a podcast that has allowed me to have a very cool platform to talk about very important issues for me and for the community, I think … and in the first season with Becky G as host, many incredibly important songs were played So I liked being able to be a part and join the second season already and add new conversations that I really feel were very necessary, so I hope you like it very much and we have many different topics for everyone.

Which of the topics that you have touched on in the podcast has caught your attention the most?

We had so many important topics to communicate… for me, spirituality is extremely important in my life and mental health. All those conversations were very shocking to me, we also talked about many statistics that blew my mind. Apart from that, the chapter with Leslie Grace, in which we talked a little bit about the representation, I felt very identified with her and you know what she went through before being the new “Batgirl” and I learned a lot from her.

With regard to mental health, have you been through any such problem?

I think that at some point we all go through a difficult moment or if not being able to at least be in contact with himself and with someone who will accompany you all the way because seeing being a human being is not easy (laughs). I talk a lot on the podcast about that, that it is necessary to have a therapist or psychological support. There is not enough talk, now there is a little more talk about what happens in this crazy head that is always a lot. Clearly, for me that was very important to communicate, we all have ups and downs, this life is a roller coaster without a doubt.



