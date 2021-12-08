Evaluna shares a tender photo of her belly. How much it has grown!

Recently, the famous singer and actress Evaluna shows her beautiful belly and fills her nets with tenderness with a photograph with her husband Camilo, showing off as happy as possible.

Yesterday afternoon, on her official Instagram account, Evaluna decided to pose with her husband Camilo to show how your pregnancy has progressed.

As you may remember, Evaluna Montaner and her husband, Camilo Echeverry for several months shared the happy news that they would soon become parents of her first baby, named Indigo.

Now, the singer decided to share with her followers a tender photo showing off her belly of pregnancy.

It may interest you: Camilo reveals what inspired him to choose his baby’s name

As we have told you, the youngest of the Montaner dynasty enjoys sharing with her more than 18 million fans on the famous social network Instagram the best moments of her life, especially now that she will soon become a mother.

Let us remember that Evaluna and Camilo announced their pregnancy with the music video “Indigo”, where they spoke a little about the emotion that this new experience gives them in their marriage of more than a year.

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE PHOTOGRAPH.

The most recent photograph of Evaluna pregnant was shared on her social network, where the 24-year-old Venezuelan who is also an actress, appears with her 27-year-old Colombian husband, posing from the beach.

The artist was seen wearing a small swimsuit that shows her bulging pregnancy belly.

Indigo Ocean ”is the simple, but tender message of the young woman that accompanies the image.

It is worth mentioning that in recent days, exactly at the delivery of the Latin Grammy Awards, Camilo’s wife wore a loose green ball gown to her body, where her followers could see how her belly was growing and compared to that night, the growth is becoming more and more denoted.

On the other hand, as the months go by, the singer has had to live various ailments of pregnancy, so with the help of Camilo, she has used some remedies to cope with some of these discomforts, especially nausea.

And, as you may remember, the couple is currently on tour, so before Evaluna goes on stage, she should drink water with lemon and a little salt, since this drink has been effective for the future mother to avoid this discomfort.

However, Echeverry has revealed that at first, he still suffered from some of these pregnancy symptoms.