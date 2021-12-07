

Evan Rachel Wood maintains that Marilyn Manson threatened to sexually abuse her son.

Evan Rachel Wood is undoubtedly the most famous of all the women who have publicly accused Marilyn manson, of physically and psychologically abusing of them, harass and intimidate them to control all aspects of their life.

It was in February 2021 when Evan broke his silence to identify his attacker by name and surname: Brian Warner, known to the rest of the world as Marilyn Manson.

In the brief statement he shared, he maintained that he began to manipulate her when she was a teenager until he managed to “completely brainwash her” and turn her into a “submissive” person which he “abused terribly” for years.

“I am here to unmask this dangerous man and denounce the many industries that have supported him, before he ruins more lives, “reads the statement he posted on Instagram.

Now his fight to make him pay for all the damage he has inflicted on more than a dozen victims is covered by the legal battle that the actress started with actor Jaime Bell for the custody of their only child in common, Agreement that she broke when she went with her little one from California to Nashville.

The reason: he had no choice but to do it for his own safety.

According to the documents he presented to the judge, Wood is afraid of the possible repercussions for testifying against Manson and has not stopped receiving death threats who believe they have been sent by “the network of fans” of the singer, whom he describes as “extreme Satanists, pedophiles and Nazis who helped him to kidnap, abuse and ritually torture different people.”

Evan also revealed that Another of Marilyn’s alleged victims recorded him saying that he had photos of her children and that she knew their social security numbers., which only increased her concern that The singer also allegedly threatened to sexually abuse his 8-year-old son.

However, Jamie disputed her version of events, claiming that “her story challenges credibility” and that she has not even seen any indication that she has hired a security guard.

This contradicts the statements of the actress, who assures that before moving to Nashville had to install bulletproof windows, a steel door, and a security fence around his house in Los Angeles.

“I frankly don’t understand what’s going on,” insists Jamie Bell. “Either Evan’s claims that he is receiving ‘death threats’ are true and our son is not safe in his care, or they are not true and he is hiding our son from me for other reasons of his own invention,” he said. to Daily Mail.

Meanwhile, Marilyn Manson is currently under investigation for allegations of sexual abuse and human trafficking, including Evan’s.

In the same way, a week ago authorities They searched his Los Angeles residence, but no details were released other than the fact that Manson was not there upon the arrival of the Special Victims Unit, for which the door had to be forced to enter the home where objects that could incriminate him were found, such as a series of hard drives that will be analyzed.

