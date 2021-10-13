The UCM has more than twenty films that have been released in theaters since the arrival of Iron Man – The Iron Man – 93% in 2008, where the creation of The Avengers and a unified universe was promised. The ambitious plan paid off and although it matches what was achieved with Avengers: Infinity War – 79% and Avengers: Endgame – 95% is not easy at all, new proposals such as Eternals, Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness promise to be up to the task. As an actor, being a part of this franchise may be a dream come true, but that doesn’t automatically make you fans and followers of Marvel.

We recommend: Daniel Craig could play a Marvel Studios villain

Performers like Benedict Cumberbatch and Tom Hiddleston always seem to be up to date on what’s going on at the UCM and it is not uncommon for them to comment on characters or stories that do not happen in the titles they star in. But this is not the usual, many of the other actors simply dedicate themselves to their projects and prefer, or cannot, be aware of what he does. Marvel. It must be remembered that the tradition, even before the pandemic, was to release in cinemas up to three films of the franchise and to this it must be added that in Disney + 4 series have arrived so far this year.

New characters like Yelena (Florence Pugh), Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), and Shang-Chi (Simu Liu) have just joined the ranks. UCM, but old acquaintances like Loki, Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) or Sam / Falcon (Anthony Mackie) had the opportunity to develop better in solo projects, so day by day information is added that only a true fan can collect. Evangeline Lilly, for example, is not one of those cases, since her interest in UCM is very specific.

Evangeline lilly premiered as Hope van Dyne in Ant-Man: Ant-Man – 81%, where he shared credits with Paul Rudd, Michael Douglas and Corey Stoll. Although in this first installment her role is somewhat limited, it was clear that we were facing a new heroine who was just waiting for her chance. Finally, in Ant-Man and the Wasp – 85% were able to see her in action and the audience responded very well to her work and the chemistry she shares with Rudd.

You may also like: Ant-Man 3: Evangeline Lilly accidentally announces the return of a well-known MCU villain

The actress is currently filming Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and in a recent interview with People revealed that she is not one of those people who expects every premiere of Marvel:

I don’t really see everything that Marvel puts out and I don’t always know what’s going on at all in the Marvel universe. Maybe I shouldn’t admit it, but that’s the way it is.

In addition to not being aware of each title, it is known that the company sometimes does not allow its actors to read the entire script of the films to avoid leaks, so the mixture of these facts means that she herself does not know how important the film will be. third installment of Ant-Man for Phase 4 of UCM. It has long been confirmed that Kang, played by Jonathan Majors, would appear in this film as a villain; however, the audience got to see some of him in Loki’s season finale – 96% and the whole thing left many doubts and generated even more theories.

When Lilly was asked about Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania the only thing he could answer was:

I haven’t seen much because all I can see is what is playing on the monitors as I work, so that’s very limited, but what I’ve seen so far looks so beautiful and amazing.

The third part of Ant-Man It is scheduled for February 17, 2023, after having to change its premiere in 2022 due to the global pandemic. The film will also use more of the character of Cassie Lang who this time will be played by Kathryn Newton. For her part, the character of Hope is still one of the favorites of the public, but as an actress Evangeline lilly It has caused a lot of controversy. A few months ago she was widely criticized and her dismissal from the UCM because he openly criticized the security measures to prevent COVID infections. Eventually the actress apologized, but the damage was done. The new installment could help repair his image, although with fans you never know.

Do not leave without reading: Bill Murray could join the MCU in Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania