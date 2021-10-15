Actress Evangeline Lilly had not been in the recent news since her 2020 Covid-19 controversy, but now that she is promoting her new movie, South of Heaven, she was interviewed by Collider and made statements that they are already giving of what talk. One of the things that we already knew is that she is not a fan of superhero cinema, but she is a fan of the Marvel Cinematic Universe of which she is a part, and before you think she says it just for convenience, wait until you read her words.

Evangeline lilly joined the superhero world in 2015 in Ant-Man: Ant Man – 81%, where she played Hope Van Dyne, and returned to the role in 2018 with Ant-Man and the Wasp – 85%, a film in which he had much more prominence. In 2019 he had a brief participation in Avengers: Endgame – 95%, and will soon be in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. She was previously known for her roles in the series Lost and the movies The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug – 75%, The Hobbit: The Battle Of The Five Armies – 60% and Steel Giants – 60%.

Being part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe was not something she was looking for, but she was excited to realize that Ant-Man: Ant Man it was very different from what she was used to. In the recent interview with Collider, the actress had the following to say about the superhero franchise she is starring in:

[Marvel] They are the best making superhero movies that I have ever met. And I know I’m not alone in that, so it’s not a revolutionary thing to say, except that I don’t really like superhero movies. So coming from me, that’s different. I think they are really smart. I think they are very, very, very good at what they do and that is why I wanted to get involved with this franchise.

Although it has detractors such as Martin Scorsese and Denis Villeneuve, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has some records that will hardly be beaten in the near future, such as being the highest grossing franchise in history. A huge advantage it has over other franchises like Harry Potter or Star Wars (which ranked first as the highest grossing in the past), is that Marvel has superheroes and stories from decades of work by many artists. In the case of Harry Potter, for example, there is only one primary source of inspiration, JK Rowling’s books, which are seven, any new production set in that universe is a derivative that will hardly have the impact of the Harry Potter saga.

Star Wars has a little more in common with Marvel if we take into account that for decades an Expanded Universe developed, made up of comics, novels and video games. While these varied greatly in quality, the same could be said for Marvel comics, and what the company has done in its cinematic universe is remarkable, so Disney could have taken the best of the Star Wars Expanded Universe and exploited it as Marvel Studios. , but they wanted to take a different path that has had more mistakes than successes.

But leaving aside the box office, which is not the most important thing, the reception that the MCU blockbusters have had among the public and critics is positive, learning from their mistakes with each new installment, the franchise has been able to keep up-to-date and up-to-date. constant evolution. After Avengers: Endgame some said it would be difficult for Marvel Studios to outperform, but the WandaVision series – 95%, Falcon and the Winter Soldier – 97%, Loki – 96% and What If …? – 84% are proof that there is a great future ahead.

