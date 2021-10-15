10/15/2021 at 11:58 AM CEST

Marc Escolà

Kyrie irving It is no longer in dynamics of the Brooklyn nets. The Australian-born point guard was removed from the team for refusing the vaccine and awaiting a mutually beneficial solution. Neither Kevin Durant can convince the star of the NBA. The dreamy trident that they form with James harden does not satisfy Irving, which was explained yesterday in a live of Instagram citing his reasons for taking more time on the puncture.

The protocol of the city of New York prevents Irving, not being immunized, can play home games and Nets they have decided to remove him from the rotation and even from training. “We respect his decision. But it restricts his possibilities of being with the team, that is why we will not allow him to be half the time,” they claimed from Brooklyn it’s a statement.

Here is the Nets’ full statement on Kyrie Irving not being allowed to practice or play with the team “until he is eligible to be a full participant. & Rdquor; pic.twitter.com/E8CUzfdRMw – Melissa Rohlin (@melissarohlin) October 12, 2021

This morning, at the end of the preseason match where the Brooklyn nets have been imposed on Minnesota Timberwolves (107-101), journalists have asked Durant about the absence of Irving: “What am I going to do, go crazy? You’re not going to make him change his mind, so let’s let him find out what he needs to do and let the team find out what he needs. I haven’t spoken to him since Tuesday. When you lose someone like Kyrie It is difficult to find out on the fly where you are going to get everything he produces. “, he replied KD.

“This is not the ideal situation to start the season, but it is out of our control. I wish I had Kyrie by my side and that none of this had ever happened, but this is the situation we are in. It’s up to me to focus on do my job, “snapped the forward, resigned.

Irving: “No one is going to silence my voice”

The words of Durant have their reference in the IG Live that Irving did yesterday commenting on his personal situation: “This is my life. I can do whatever I want with my body, but you are telling me what to do with my body. Well, that has a lot to do with what is happening in this world. Right now I’m into something that is bigger than basketball. “

For now, the point guard does not want to change his position: “I stick to what I believe in, as simple as that. It is not about being anti-vaccines or being on one side or the other, it is about being really faithful to what I am. makes me feel good. If you’re going to demonize me for having more questions and taking more time to decide on my life, well … No one is going to shut up my voice. I know the financial consequences. Do you think I want to lose money, that I really want to give up my dream of chasing the title, do I really just want to quit my job? “, moved his followers.

The amount you would lose Irving it is not nonsense. Journalist Shams Charania has made public the numbers of an operation that is not recommended for the player: “It is 16 million dollars that I would lose this season, to which should be added the figure of 185 million of his contract extension. We are talking about losing about 200 million dollars“, he claimed.