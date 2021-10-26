Data centers produce 100 million tons of CO2 emissions each year, an amount equivalent to that generated by all commercial aviation in the US.

Each Google search, Instagram interaction or notification of a connected fridge entails energy consumption – minimal, but scalable to billions of devices – which already accounts for between 3 and 4% of all CO2 emissions. Other estimates place the consumption of all commercial devices at 1,400 TWh in 2025; almost five times more than the total consumption of a country like Spain. Algorithms and artificial intelligence begin to take into account sustainable factors to mitigate their impact.

Although technologies are already a present, the problem that their consumption may pose is more in the future. In the medium term, yes, since it is expected that in 2025 around 20% of the energy generated will be used in classic computers and the percentage could increase considerably before 2030 between devices, cloud computing and access to services such as social networks . “You have to do something,” he warns Sergio Blas, Head of Artificial Intelligence and Data at IBM Spain, Portugal, Greece and Israel. And that something is green algorithms.

A recent study estimates that data centers alone produce 100 million tons of CO2 emissions each year, an amount equivalent to that generated by all US commercial aviation in the same period. Solving the algorithms necessary for day-to-day computing has, therefore, its weight on the environment both for the energy they need and for the pollution generated by producing it.

Thus, green algorithms take into account their own cost – for the better – from their conception and also use processing cycles in which renewables abound. “Emissions and the cost of electricity have a high correlation and causality, if we save energy, we save costs for our customers, but we also emit less carbon and equivalent to the atmosphere,” he explains Alberto Pinedo, Microsoft’s NTO in Spain. The firm is one of the pioneers in the use of this technology.

Perhaps the best way to understand how they work is with another green concept: green artificial intelligence. To ‘learn’, the AI ​​feeds on the information its algorithms give it. “Every time an artificial intelligence algorithm is executed, a large energy consumption is carried out that must be taken into account”, points out Blas. Sustainability comes when “a balance is achieved between the volume of data required to train the models, the amount of time used to train that model, and the number of iterations to optimize the parameters.”

Reducing the amount of data and the time it takes to train algorithms are two concepts that go hand in hand. The less information to process -which is achieved with more specific or more correct data-, less consumption and less time.

Blas uses a very analog image to explain the idea: a radio. “There are a series of parameters that make us optimize an algorithm and with green algorithms what we are trying to do is improve or reduce the number of interactions to optimize these parameters.” In the radiophonic example, the transistor itself would be the algorithm or the model that is being worked on, while the parameters would be the different wheels with which the volume, dial or bass are regulated.

“In the end the model is the same, but as we change the parameters, you adjust them until the sound is perfect”, sums up the manager. What is tried, therefore, is that in the first iterations with the ‘radio’ the ‘bass’ or ‘treble’ are adjusted well “so that the model is already made and you do not have to touch it and be working more “.

The whole concept of green AI is based on green algorithms: “They are algorithms built more efficiently to consume fewer resources, but achieve the same result.” In their own conception they seek efficiency, saving energy and consuming the least electricity or the least amount of water possible.

Quantum future

In any case, Blas believes that the big change will come with quantum computing. “It can solve sustainability and energy consumption problems in the medium and long term,” he argues. But, in addition, it will be able to solve algorithms that could be used to find new fertilizers or batteries now impossible that will help sustainability in a more direct way.

“What a quantum computer allows is to solve some calculation problems by taking advantage of a series of physical phenomena to achieve a much shorter execution time in the algorithm than in a classical computer”, explains Blas. In this way, the time it takes for a traditional computer to solve one of these problems could be reduced from days, months or even years to a matter of minutes. “It will end up consuming much less energy than a classic computer,” he says. But what will not take minutes, days or months is the quantum computer itself: “It is very difficult to build and, at the moment, it is in process.”

