Thanks to this discount on Amazon, you can get an iPhone 13 with 256 GB for less than a thousand euros. Check out.

Apple has announced that the component crisis will make the stock of the iPhone 13 low, at least until February next year. That is why it is difficult to find an iPhone 13 on sale, with Christmas so close.

You can get a 256 GB iPhone 13 with 50 euros discount, and in stock. A rarity! Its price drops to 979 euros, sold and shipped by Amazon in one day.

Thatl latest iPhone launched just a couple of months ago, with 256 GB of storage, so you don’t have to worry about free space.

The new iPhone 13 includes an OLED screen, the new A15 Bionic processor, a higher capacity battery and 2 12 megapixel cameras with 47% more low light performance.

The new iPhone 13 have a brighter OLED screen, a smaller notch, and is more powerful, thanks to the new A15 Bionic processor.

Mount two cameras with 12 Mpx f / 1.6 OIS and 12 Mpx f / 2.4 sensors, which offer 42% more light capture in the dark, compared to the previous generation.

It also has a lot more battery, increasing its autonomy no less than 2.5 hours, compared to iPhone 12.

In short, it is a new more powerful model, with a better screen, better cameras in night situations, and greater autonomy.

Apple ensures that it is 50% more powerful than the competition, and it has a graphics chip 30% more powerful than the competition, which we assume is the Samsung Galaxy S21 …

Undoubtedly a premium mobile that will be sold out this Christmas, so it is appreciated to be able to buy it at a discount, even if it is small.

