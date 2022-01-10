01/10/2022 at 18:40 CET

The Belgian Remco Evenepoel (Quick Step Alpha Vinyl) announced this Monday that he will have this season two big goals on your calendar, the classics of the Ardennes and the Back to Spain, which will be his only big three-week test of the year.

“The objective will be to achieve my best form in the most important moments. I will start in the Vuelta a Valencia, followed by the Tour of the Algarve and Tirreno Adriatico. Then I will do a concentration in height, before going to the Tour of the Basque Country and face the ardennes classics, in particular the Liege-Bastogne “, said Evenepoel in the concentration of his team.

Evenepoel, 21, second in the European en route 2021 and third in the World Time TrialIn addition to obtaining eight wins in the season, he will take a break after the classics and will prepare the Tour of Spain participating in the Tour of Switzerland and Tour of Burgos.

“My program has few races, but they are high quality races I hope they will help me as much as possible to get to the Vuelta as well as possible, “he explained.

After his serious injury in 2020, Evenepoel made a strong comeback at the end of 2021 and in 2022 it is ready to offer its best version.

“I got better at one day races, I felt stronger in the efforts around 3 minutes and my accelerations have progressed. I believe that I regained muscle strength that he had lost during rehab. The sensations for the season are good, “he assured.

He also underlined his development in the mental aspect, especially in managing the most difficult situations. With the help of his family and his girlfriend, he has taken a step forward in this regard.

“I have had the first vacation since I turned pro and that has helped me to be calmer and more relaxed, “he commented.

For the classic Ardennes, the world’s number one team will have An explosive couple’ composed by Remco Evenepoel and French double world champion Julian Alaphilippe.

“It will be a dream to race with Julian Alaphilippe. We are two different riders, but with the same qualities, so for these races it can really help the team to manage the race in a different way. There are only advantages to racing with the world champion in such beautiful races. We could have many different tactics to try to win the race, but in any case we understand each other well, we are good friends and we like to run together, “he said.