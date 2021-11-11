

THURSDAY

The Puerto Rican Heritage Film Festival

The 11th International Puerto Rican Heritage Film Festival (IPRHFF) returns with an impressive list of films, shorts, animation, and panel discussions with industry opinion leaders. The five-day festival aims to foster a collaborative environment for artists from all countries to explore themes inherent to Puerto Rico’s heritage, its diaspora, and to explore stories relevant to the wider Latino community. IRPF programming will take place in various locations in Harlem and the Lower East Side in New York City. Until this Sunday, November 14. Information https://iprhff.org/

Skating Show at Rockefeller Center

The Ice Theater of New York (ITNY) group inaugurated its season of events at The Rink at Rockefeller (600 5th Ave, New York, NY 10020), and this weekend it continues with its presentations with the ice skating medalists , Junior Oona and Gage Brown. These performances are free and open to the public, in addition the rink will be open for skating. The next list of performances includes: Thursday, November 11 at 5 pm- ITNY Ensemble; Friday, November 12 at 5pm – ITNY Ensemble. For more information visit: https://icetheatre.org

FRIDAY

“Longing for Colombia” at the Thalía Theater

A beautiful love story full of dance and music returns this Friday to the Thalía Theater in Queens (41-17 Greenpoint Ave Sunnyside NY 11104), in co-production with the Mestizo Art Center. Under the artistic direction of Harold Puente and the production of Ángel Gil Orrios, the dance show is a show of romantic love between modern ballet dancers and Colombian folklore. It will be running for five weeks, until December 12, Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00 pm, and Sundays at 4:00 pm. Information tickets at: https://thaliatheatre.org/ or by calling: (718) 729-3880.

Tito Nieves in La Boom

Tito Nieves and his contagious salsa return to the city to perform this Friday at La Boom (56-15 Northern Blvd 2Fl. Woodside, NY 11377). Fans of the genre will be able to dance to the rhythm of hits such as ‘Sonámbulo’, ‘El amor más bonito’ and ‘Fabricando fantasías’, among many of the songs by the Puerto Rican interpreter, baptized as the “Pavaroti de la Salsa”, which last year celebrated 45 years of musical career. Doors open at 9:00 pm. Tickets: https://www.ticketweb.com

SATURDAY

The return of “Jagged Little Pill” to Broadway

One of the most acclaimed musicals of recent years has returned to Broadway to continue to thrill audiences. From producers Vivek J. Tiwary, Arvind Ethan David and Eva Price, Jagged Little Pill is inspired by the rock album of seven-time Grammy winner Alanis Morissette. Directed by Tony Award winner Diane Paulus (Waitress, Pippin), and written by acclaimed screenwriter Diablo Cody, the musical tells the story of a “perfectly imperfect” American family, dealing with problems such as addictions, sexual abuse and racism. The music and dances permeate the show with a contagious energy that makes it almost impossible for the viewer to stay in their seat, when listening to the hits of the Canadian singer, such as “You Oughta Know”, “Head Over Feet”, “Hand In My Pocket ”and“ Ironic ”, among other original songs from the show. Tickets starting at $ 49, available at www.Telecharge.com/212-239-6200, or directly at the Broadhurst Theater box office (235 W 44th St., NY).

SUNDAY

“The Divine Feminine” in Pregones

The Open Gates Project presents its inaugural concert, The Divine Feminine: Centering Women of Color in Early Music, this Sunday, November 14 at 4 pm at the Pregones Theater in The Bronx (575 Walton Ave, Bronx, NY 10451). The singing show will be performed by a list of singers of different races and nationalities, who will explore themes of femininity in the works of Cozzolani, Caccini, Strozzi, Sor Juana Inés de la Cruz, culminating with a performance of Pergolesi’s Stabat Mater. At 4:00 pm. Information: https: //gemsny.org/

MONDAY

“Spain’s Great Match”, a great Spanish party

The twenty-seventh edition of “Spain’s Great Match” returns to New York on Tuesday, November 15, and will take place in the Mercado Little Spain by José Andrés. Spain’s Great Match is the largest Spanish cultural celebration in the United States and attendees can taste more than 300 new vintages from that country’s leading wineries, attend food and wine seminars, and participate in a food pairing challenge to win. a trip to Spain. This year, 100% of the ticket proceeds will go to the José Andrés charity, Central World Kitchen, which provides food in times of crisis and beyond. For information and tickets, visit: spainsgreatmatchtix.eventbrite.com

TUESDAY

The 25th anniversary of “Chicago”

The Chicago musical will commemorate the 25th anniversary with a special performance at the Ambassador Theater on Tuesday, November 16 at 6:30 pm, featuring appearances by the stars of the original cast. The cast of Chicago, the longest-running American musical in Broadway history, includes three Latinos in starring roles; Ana Villafañe (Cuba, Salvador) as Roxie Hart, Bianca Marroquin (photo below) (Mexico) as Velma Kelly and Tony Award winner Paulo Szot (Brazil) as Billy Flynn. Set in the midst of the tumultuous decadence of the 1920s, Chicago is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her lover after he threatens to leave her. Tickets are available at ChicagotheMusical.com, or in person at the Ambassador Theater (219 W 49th St).