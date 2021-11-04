The Evercade VS, the new retro game console from Blaze entertainment, will hit stores this winter, with a release scheduled in Europe in December and in North America in mid-January.

The Evercade VS consoles builds on the success of the Evercade portable gaming system, offering users a new way to enjoy retro gaming in their homes with over 280 games through Evercade’s physical cartridge collections. The Evercade VS incorporates a new dual cartridge system that allows you to have two Cartridges in the console at the same time, expanding the selection of playable games.

The Evercade VS incorporates some of the most requested features by users during the last 18 months, such as: Local multiplayer support New display modes Bezels and scan lines Saving status images Wireless updates and much more!

Behind the Evercade VS desktop console is a custom user interface and hardware design with 4GB of onboard storage and best-in-class emulation with a 1.5Ghz quad-core CPU. The VS platform will broadcast at 1080p allowing you to play more than 40 years of games on your television through an HDMI connection. Evercade Vs includes its own controller based on the highly acclaimed controls of the Evercade notebook, with an incredibly comfortable D-Pad, X, Y, A, B and the addition of additional trigger controllers with L1, L2, R1 and R2.

The remote has a 3 meter cable that allows a comfortable length between the console and your sofa. The Evercade VS supports support for 4 USB controllers through its front ports, which means that you can have up to four players in compatible titles. The console supports non-Evercade VS original controller; including wireless via USB-A connection and can be used as a ray-mapping function.

The Evercade VS comes in two configurations. A starter pack that includes a controller and the Technos Arcade 1 collection with 8 games and a Premium Pack that includes two controllers, Technos Arcade 1 and the Data East Arcade 1 collection with 10 games, for a total of 18. These cartridges are totally Compatible with all Evercade hardware, meaning you can take your saves on the road with a laptop or a friend’s Evercade Vs desktop, so you can pair up to beat a final boss.

Evercade cartridges can be played on all Evercade systems *, meaning there is access to over 280 games across 26 Evercade collections, including Atari, Interplay, Codemasters, Worms, Data East, Intellivision, Bitmap Brothers and many more classic game publishers along with independent game publishers of modern retro games.

“The Evercade VS has been the culmination of our vision to bring retro gaming to the world and reminds us all of the joy and power of playing together. As part of our long-term plan to make the best retro games available in an affordable and collectible way, the Evercade VS will take pride of place in people’s homes and bring even more retro classics and new retro-inspired indie titles through to 2022 and beyond, ”said Andrew Byatt, CEO of Blaze Entertainment.

The essence of Evercade VS is to make retro games accessible to everyone with great added value and affordable. The Evercade VS RRP is € 99.99 with cartridges starting at € 17.99 and will be available from various publishers around the world. You can find them all in the following LINK.

Evercade VS Starter and Premium packs, along with additional Evercade VS controllers (available separately), are now available for pre-order and expected to ship to customers starting December 8 across Europe. In the United States and Canada it can also be reserved in local stores, whose shipments will be made in mid-January.

Evercade VS It will be launched in December 2021 with a recommended retail price of € 99.99 depending on the pack.