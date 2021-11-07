11/07/2021 at 17:19 CET

The VAR avoided a problem for Antonio Conte since annulled a penalty in favor of Everton in the 0-0 draw for Tottenham Hotspur and the ‘Toffees’ this Sunday.

EVE

TOT

Everton

Pickford; Coleman, Godfrey, Keane, Digne; Gordon, Delph (Davies, 60 ‘), Allan (Holgate, 82’), Townsend; Gray (Gbamin, 90 ‘), Richarlison.

Tottenham

Lloris; Romero, Dier, Davies; Emerson, Hojbjerg, Skipp, Reguilón (Doherty, 71 ‘); Lucas (Lo Celso, 71 ‘), Son (Ndombele, 85’); Kane.

Referee

Chris Kavanagh. TA: Delph (26 ‘), Richarlison (69’) / Reguilón (12 ‘), Romero (69’), Ndombele (87 ‘), Skipp (90’). TR: Holgate (90 ‘).

Incidents

Day 11. Goodison Park. 39,572 spectators.

Italian directed his second game as coach of the ‘Spurs’, after the Conference League win over Vitesse, but couldn’t get past the draw at Goodison Park.

The Londoners, with the 5-4-1 already established, they paid the effort of the european week and they were not able to defeat Rafa Benítez’s Everton.

Everton came close to enjoying a penalty in the second half, when Hugo Lloris dropped Richarlison, but VAR reviewed the play and canceled it, so both teams they had to settle for a draw.

In the last minutes, Giovani Lo Celso ran into the crossbar on a shot from outside the area and Mason Holgate was sent off.

Tottenham are recovering slightly from last day’s 0-3 defeat against Manchester United and remain ninth, with 16 points, while the Everton, who have not won for five games, is eleventh, with 15 points.