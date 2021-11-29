11/29/2021 at 7:11 PM CET

Artur Lopez

The race of Gai assulin He suffered the early weight of comparisons with Lionel Messi himself. Many footballers with meteoric ascents during their formative stage experience pressure from the media at too young an age. The attacker has reflected on these questions in an interview for The Guardian. In La Masía, Seung-woo Lee he suffered the same fate, dubbed the South Korean Messi and recently rescinded his contract with the Belgian Sint-Truden.

The Asian striker can still take flight at 23 years old, and with a whole football career ahead of him. However, Assulin ended with 30 years another unsuccessful experience last season 2020/21, in the Cream of the Italian Serie D. Specifically, the former promise of FC Barcelona has already traveled to six countries in search of achieving that football excellence that many predicted for him. In his day, Thiago Alcantará came to speak wonders of the Israeli extreme: “He is the most talented player I have seen at La Masía.”

Gai Assulin blames the high expectations in his explosion on comparisons: “They like to compare in football all the time and for me it is a compliment, but Messi is the best footballer in history. Any club I went to saw that they compared me to him, so they thought it would be Messi and that he would score 50 goals a year. At the time, the comparison was not so positive. Now I see it as something positive, because it is something that has not been said of so many players. ”

Although the 30-year-old attacker has not suffered the same fate of other promises, and is currently training in Cheshire and without a team, Assulin does not change his football passion for anything: “It is something irreplaceable. It is what I love the most in life and I will always do it whenever I can. Although I am not with a team now, I try to play and train to do the best I can.”

“I only dreamed of playing in a normal club”

From a media perspective, Assulin’s career is seen as a promise that was never a reality. However, the same Israeli has enjoyed football on his journey throughout Europe, which led him to teams as diverse as Sabadell or Racing Santander. “I grew up as a child in Israel, in a small town and my dream was to play first-team soccer for a professional club. I only dreamed of playing for a normal club, but things got better and better, so I have succeeded, so that will always stay with me. I was the youngest player to represent the Israel national team, which is an incredible achievement.

The young pearl just crossed the barrier of the first team of Barça, with a debut in the team trained by Pep Guardiola. After disappearing from the line-ups and not counting again in the Santpedor coach’s plans, Assulin left for Manchester City, where he also did not find his place. It never lived up to the exorbitant expectations generated. However, Gai Assulin can say that he was happy living off his passion, soccer.