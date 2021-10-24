10/24/2021 at 4:52 PM CEST

Carolina Marin Today she was one of the outstanding protagonists of the Women’s Race this Sunday in Madrid. The Banco Santander ambassador sponsored the event and joined the solidarity cause of the pink tide that flooded the Spanish capital with 18,000 participants, a figure somewhat lower than previous years to guarantee health safety measures, in the company of the Olympic Eli pinedo and the presenter Anne Igartiburu, forming the Santander team. The Olympic champion assured that the recovery of her left knee continues with a firm footing, eager to be able to take revenge in the next Olympic Games in Paris 2024.

“I am one of those who always try to get positive things out of difficult things or obstacles that are placed in front of us. While it is true that it was a very hard injury because it happened to me just under two months before the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, the positive, in my way of seeing things, is that the following Games are only two and a half years away. Therefore, I have very little left and I am looking forward to Paris. Since I learned that my knee was broken, both the crusader and the two menisci, my head could no longer think of Tokyo and, therefore, every day I think of Paris 2024 and my goal is to get another gold medal & rdquor ;, firmly assured Carolina Marin.

The Banco Santander ambassador said she was “in a pretty good mood & rdquor; After four and a half months of recovery, and “although I know that I still have a lot to do, I am encouraged. I go little by little, seeing feelings of how my knee is doing and waiting for the moment to compete again & rdquor ;. For his return, he stressed, “I have no date. It is until the body says and above all that the knee is ready & rdquor ;.

Carolina Marín, an ambassador of Banco Santander, did not miss the opportunity to encourage the participants in their challenge of traveling the 7.2 kilometers of the test that Eli pinedo and Ane Igartiburu they were in charge of completing together with the other women in favor of breast cancer research and other solidarity initiatives focused on women. The race, which for this edition moved its exit to Serrano Street (between Jorge Juan and Recoletos streets), again had its goal in the Paseo de Camoens, within the Parque del Oeste, crossing such emblematic places as the Puerta de Alcalá, la Cibeles or Plaza León.

“Many thanks to all the runners for their participation in a race that means so much to us women. Thank you for your presence and especially that you enjoy this wonderful and beautiful race. For me it is a pleasure to have been able to be here giving my support & rdquor ;, he concluded Carolina Marin.

Santander delivered the Sustainable Sports Event Seal to the test

Banco Santander, sponsor of the test, today delivered the Sustainable Sports Event Seal to the Women’s Race, an initiative of the COE (Spanish Olympic Committee) and Santander that aims to value and differentiate those sporting events in which actions are undertaken that promote sustainable development and raise awareness in Spanish society through sporting events.