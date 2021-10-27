10/27/2021 at 2:13 AM CEST

NBA: Miami vs Brooklyn

James Harden is experiencing an existential crisis in the NBA. “I feel, when I get to games, which is already predetermined, that I have this stigma of being fouled,” the player said before his last game against the Wizards. The shooting guard was the player in the North American competition who received the most fouls per game until the NBA eliminated a rule that prevents you from taking fouls from your opponents while taking the shot. From nearly scoring 30 points a night in the last decade, Harden has started this course with a discreet 17.3 points a night.

“I think it’s unfair that he is put on like the poster boy when it comes to not pointing out these kinds of faults. Some are still fouls, but they are so alert that they have become the image of this type of decision. I get it. There is that line, but some of them are still lacking, “said his coach Steve Nash about an issue that brings the Brooklyn Nets headlong who are presented with a balance of two wins and two losses on the Miami Heat court.

The Florida team appears with a better balance than them, but is not the favorite to win the game despite Harden’s doubts. TO [1.52] a Brooklyn win is paid for with this uncertain outlook. It’s true that Kevin Durant hasn’t noticed the rule of forcing fouls in the slightest, having averaged 31 points so far this season. The forward is the main argument of the triumph of the New Yorkers, but we believe that Miami to [2.60] It is a more than viable option due to the aforementioned arguments. Kyle Lowry mixes better and better with Jimmy Butler and the structure of the team that was an NBA finalist in 2020 is more than consolidated.

