This robot vacuums dirt and scrubs the floor, it is compatible with Alexa and Assistant, it has a LiDAR radar sensor and its price is very competitive. How does it work?

At 35 centimeters in diameter and 10 in height, it is a large robot when it comes to the first dimension and pleasantly short in the second, because it makes it easy to access under many sofas and beds. The entire vacuum cleaner is made of plastic, which does not create any premium impressions, and it is a medium quality plastic, so it conveys the feeling of a cheap product. Its glossy black finish shows in all its splendor the dust that, unless you are especially careful, will inevitably settle on your case.

The LiDAR radar and locator device is located in the center of the upper face, along with two buttons: the start-up and back to base. It has the profile of the typical shock absorber and, on the opposite side, the tank and the filters. Underneath, two drive wheels, load contact plates and two rotating brushes catch debris from three arms. Yes, there are two, unlike the vast majority of competing teams, which carry only one. For the main brush, a silicone band with generous grooves.

According to the company, this robot has 38 sensors distributed throughout its chassis, along with (this can be confirmed visually) the aforementioned LiDAR, which is responsible for the detection and orientation of the space around it. This sensor works from the emission of light rays that, as they bounce, help the vacuum cleaner to calculate the distances with respect to walls, furniture and obstacles in general. An intelligent algorithm is in charge of calculating the ideal route for the fastest and most efficient aspiration.

It comes standard with a 600 ml solid waste tank; an extra kit is required for its scrubbing function, which includes the water tank.

The charging base is really small and light. On its back it has a hole to hide the excess cable.

Start up

The realme TechLife Robot Vacuum only works once associated with its dedicated app and a smartphone. The first start of the vacuum cleaner is accompanied by a voice, which greets you in English. Then the vacuum cleaner waits for it to pair with the mobile app.

Its maximum suction power is 3,000 Pa, at which the noise level reaches 68 dB. The battery is 5,200 mAh which, under normal conditions, provides an average of 300 minutes of operation on a single charge. The first aspiration is marked by the discovery of the individual rooms to generate a 2D map of the house where it is located.

Cleaning process

Through the aforementioned application, you can define the work mode that best suits your tastes and / or needs: suction power (silent -500 Pa-, standard -1,200 Pa-, turbo -2,500 Pa- and maximum -3,000 Pa-), number of passes, programming by hours and days, definition of the areas to clean and which not, etc. You can also see live the path that the robot is taking, which is the same as the vast majority of robots on the market: delimitation of the area and then S-shaped movements.

In ‘mop’ mode, it is possible to choose between four alternatives that define the amount of water used: dry, minimum, normal and maximum modes.

The robot is capable by itself of dividing the surface of the house into its rooms, and it does so with great precision. Now, we can always change the distribution either because there has been an error or, simply, on a whim. From this, we can order you to perform selective cleaning by rooms, areas and zones, as well as establish restricted areas and configure the scrubbing mode.

Maintenance

Its solid waste tank has a capacity, as we say, of 600 ml; It is impossible to determine when you have to empty it because, at this point, many factors that need to be described (size of the house, amount of dirt, presence or not of pets …) influence. For its part, the central brush is quickly and easily uninstalled in order, mainly, to remove the hair that has been wound on it, while the HEPA filter can be washed under the tap. What has been said before, cleaning the filter will be necessary depending on different variables. Of course, we recommend cleaning the TOF sensors, falls, obstacles and LiDAR sensors regularly because on some occasion the robot has not worked as expected and it was simply because one of those sensors was covered by dirt.

Gadget opines

The suction quality of the realme TechLife Robot Vacuum is good, it handles common dirt diligently. No problem regardless of the type of floor in question, as well as whether the carpets have pile to a medium length; if it is very long hair, it does not work diligently. Subjected to a forceful test (lentils, large crumbs, sugar, etc. on the ground) it could not catch these corpuscles on the first try, as, incidentally, neither can any other robot vacuum cleaner on the market today. It took a couple of passes, which is not bad at all.

Navigation on the surface is rigorous and efficient. It is true that we have tested this realme for only 14 days but in none of them it was lost or rebellious (inappropriate crashes or exits from marked areas).

The suction power automatic switching function is interesting, by means of which the robot identifies an area that requires more effort and applies it; It is noticeable by the noise it generates, the results being satisfactory.

This realme does his best to get between the chairs and the gaps where he thinks he fits. It usually doesn’t get stuck or trapped. If it comes across an oddly shaped and light object, it will drag it across the ground until it changes direction.

Human hair gets tangled in the roller, which is also normal for all robot vacuum cleaners. The only solution is to remove them manually, a simple but not very pleasant process. Of course, the sales pack includes a very useful blade comb for that mission.

As for its scrubbing function, it is based on a basic principle of impregnating the floor with water while the mop installed in its lower area passes. Honestly, between the three water outlet options (the “dry” one we do not contemplate), we have hardly noticed any differences. And lacking vibratory motion in this mop mode, it can’t handle floor stains. In other words, this function is limited to slightly sanitizing the soil and, above all, to moisten it, which is noticeable in the environment.

The main details that can be improved on this robot vacuum cleaner from realme are to optimize the cleaning in the corners, the charging time (more than 5 hours) and that, inexplicably, it decides not to go through gaps between the furniture because it believes that it does not fit, although physically if it fits. Its scrubbing function remains symbolic, it is not a key reason to opt for it compared to another model of the competition. If you have four-legged pets at home and you want to get rid of their excess hair, this is not the recommended vacuum cleaner.

The realme TechLife Robot Vacuum is an autonomous vacuum cleaner that stands out for its perfect balance between performance and price, an interesting option for those looking for a compliant and affordable device, and who are aware that they will not enjoy perfectly clean floors just with the robot performance. Indeed, to achieve this objective, it will be necessary to periodically sweep the broom, especially through the gaps, a common denominator for all robot vacuum cleaners. But for a decent day-to-day cleaning, it does an efficient job and, as we say, at the right price.

From 379 euros

www.realme.com