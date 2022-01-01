01/01/2022 at 17:35 CET

If in football a name were given instead of a golden ball, Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo would be called Mr. Fútbol. Andy stalman It has been working for thirty years on five continents, in all business verticals, in all industries, in developing and developed countries. He has just published his third book, ‘Totem. Transforming clients into believers‘, and it’s the current ambassador of i-Talks, the cycle of Iberian Press events that inspires companies and entrepreneurs on digitization and industry 5.0. His biography takes place between management positions in important companies and international recognition. This Argentine, who places personalization and sustainability above all else, is considered one of the world’s greatest experts on brands. And since there is no golden ball in the world of marketing, his career has given him a prize of also many carats: a ‘naming’ that is made with the sector, a rename that defines his leadership. Stalman is known as Mr. Branding.

In ‘Totem. Turning Clients Into Believers’ talks about the importance of living the purpose, why is it essential? In this period of pandemic we have reconnected with the reason for being and the reason for existing of each brand: why does my brand exist? Why is it relevant? What does it have to do or propose that is important for life of people, to make their lives better, easier or happier? Those whys become the purpose of your existence. Many companies, when they start, think about this purpose, debate it and design with great enthusiasm, but then they do not live it, it is written somewhere on the web, in an office space, in a brand manual … AND the purpose is as important to define it as to live it. To the directors of the companies, I say: review your purpose and, if it is current, give it life by wondering and reminding yourself why you are doing what you do and why you are impacting people’s lives. What are the keys to creating brand awareness? The pandemic also accelerated processes that already existed but were coming at a slow pace. One of them was the need to be more conscious companies, brands and people. We are finite, we are vulnerable … Brands had a vocation to earn money and be profitable, which is fine, but what if you also have an awareness of vulnerability, finitude and the human? Consciousness comes to rethink a new model of doing things, consuming things and creating value, something that does not go against making money and being profitable at all, but it does go against doing it in a more awakened way, that takes into account what impact our actions have and what impact the actions we stop taking have. You place among the fundamental pillars the idea of ​​being sustainable, what will happen to companies that fail to be? Two particular things are happening. The first is that there are many brands that are hiding behind the shield of sustainability, but not from a conviction and a belief, but from a propagation and manipulation. Some call them greenwashing -eco-bleaching-: saying that you are sustainable without being so. This is the bad part and you have to pay attention to it, because, like all fashion, there are people who ride the wave, and using it to deceive or manipulate is not good. There are also a large number of brands that realized that sustainability is something much more important than the consumption of plastic, that of the car, the gesture of separating waste … which is something that has to do with taking care of ourselves as a species . I have heard him say that the change that the planet demands is not green but human. Almost 90% of people say they agree with sustainability, of which less than 5% know how to be sustainable. There are no outreach spaces powerful enough or strategically designed to reach citizens: everyone wants to be sustainable but no one wants to pay for the transformation. Sustainability is not a destination, it is a permanent journey. To achieve the objective, it is necessary to integrate five sensitivities: public administration, companies, academia, the media and citizens. It is a shared plan that needs everyone’s commitment. It places a lot of emphasis on the importance of empowering the human. Companies are people, brands are people, and customers are people. Who does not understand people, does not understand business or anything. The technological revolution is more than welcome, advances in digitization, in machines, in robots, in artificial intelligences … But it is above all about understanding, from a much more anthropological, psychological and sociological perspective, what is happening with being human and to ask ourselves new questions in new contexts in an era of changing paradigms. If companies have always had a vocation to be product-centric, service-centric or business-centric, now they have to be human-centric. It does not mean that I forget about the business, but at the center of my strategies, my decisions and my actions, is the human being. It’s very obvious, isn’t it? It is as obvious as it is ignored in the corporate arena. If your brand is not creating value for people, it is not improving life, brightening, simplifying or entertaining people’s lives, it has practically signed a death certificate, because it has forgotten what is important. And when you forget the human, then you have forgotten everything. Humanizing a brand is profitable and that is why those who are doing it are earning more than those who are not. What brands are relevant when it comes to sharing experiences and why are they? I have a hundred examples of brands that don’t, and it’s hard for me to find brands that do. The great opportunity that I identify is that most are not offering this differentiating value proposition because they do not know themselves well either. If you think of brands that offer positive immersive experiences, that can connect you with the five senses, the list is not as long as one would like. There are areas in which it is played with advantage, such as gastronomy or food, entertainment, sports, travel and tourism. The truth, however, is that service, insurance, banking, energy, transportation companies, and I can follow the list, have an unprecedented opportunity to reconnect with purpose, to have a much more active awareness of how they are doing. impacting people’s lives, connecting with them by humanizing the treatment and the relationship, and proposing a much more positive experience. Not in saying but in doing. Do you have any examples of bad experiences? There is an airline, I am not going to give the name, which says on its staircase: “Get ready to live a great experience & rdquor ;, and you enter through the door of the plane and the two hostesses are talking to each other about whether the child went to school or whether the boyfriend answered or not. Then you sit in your seat and you are a kind of human specter – unless it touches you at the emergency exit! Yes, you had an experience, but a very bad one. In the realm of experience, there is such a long journey that those who start to move earlier have more opportunities to create much more value and position themselves much stronger in the minds and hearts of customers and employees. What is the importance of building relationships for a brand? There is a fundamental question in the coming years: companies that put transactions before relationships are companies that are going to have problems. The most important thing for a brand, between transaction and relationship, it is clear that they have to be relationships. With its employees, with its suppliers, with its shareholders, with its customers & mldr; With the entire universe of stakeholders that each company has. Former Alphabet president Eric Schmidt said: The brands of the future are going to be worth more for their relationships than for their physical assets. Relationships have to do, above all, with being consistent with what your brand represents. A global Salesforce survey that says nine out of ten people stop choosing a brand because they feel unappreciated. If your company today is not treating people well today, or is putting the excel cell before the relationship, today you can change, today you can evolve, today you can understand that starting to invest in relationships is not only going to be much more powerful, but also much more profitable. Nine out of ten. The branding & mldr; Many brands have trouble understanding what branding is, which is something that has nothing to do with a logo. Branding is the soul of your brand and has to do with your DNA and your purpose, but also with values, your vision, your mission, with the talent of your people and with your culture. If within that ecosystem of tangible values ​​you have a series of convictions but you are not putting it into practice, you are failing there. Nothing happens, it is to review it, adjust it and reimplement it. This great reset that the pandemic gave us is a great opportunity to begin to reconnect with our internal teams, internal and external customers, and begin to build shared value. Since he published “BrandOffOn. The Branding of the Future & rdquor; In 2014, what has changed the most for a brand? What is the biggest novelty in converting a customer into a believer? More than half of citizens affirm that we trust companies more than politicians to change things. Brands are no longer in the business of selling products or offering services. Creating better brands or transforming existing brands into better brands will lead to better companies; If we have better companies, this will lead to the fact that societies will improve as well; and if societies improve, politicians improve. So if brands aren’t in the business of selling products or offering services, what business are they in? They are in the business of improving the world. There are other changes as well, a little below, such as the transition from aesthetics to ethics, with ceasing to be speakers of communication to be speakers of interest -generating content and stories of value-, from transactions to relationships and from awareness that the human being is finite and that measures must be taken in this plan of humanity to save not the world from its destruction but human civilization from its disappearance. The world will continue to live with and without humans. The big plan is for us to follow. And today there are many brands that have understood it and are doing a wonderful job, very committed, to change things. And things have to be changed today