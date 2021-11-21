Definitely: Everything that can happen, if good things are excluded, happens to the Sacramento Kings. The Californian team lost, as was logical, against the Utah Jazz (103-125) in what may or may not be Luke Walton’s last game as coach of a team adrift, which has lost seven of its last eight games and is 6-11, worst start with Luke Walton, after a more or less valid start (5-4). At a 28-win pace, the franchise (which has not played the playoffs since 2006) has to make a decision regarding a Walton that many already saw out of last season.

The public, meanwhile, sang the ‘fire Luke Walton’ during a last quarter in which the Jazz opened with a 2-12 and escaped without any problem. They played cat and mouse with the Kings for three quarters (80-84), letting go and pulling talent against a far inferior opponent. And they struck at the end, unopposed. Donovan Mitchell scored 26 points and gave 5 assists, Rudy Gobert added 21 points and 14 rebounds and the Jazz shot well on three (17/39) to sentence an easy victory that leaves them at 11-5. In the Kings, as almost always, professional deployment of Harrison Barnes (18 + 8 + 5) and Richaun Holmes (22 + 7), Hield throws (16 points), Haliburton’s intention (17 + 4 steals) and bit of De’Aaron Fox, who seems totally out of focus this season opener: 13 points, 3 assists, 5/17 shooting.

But that everything happens to the Kings: in the last quarter, with the scoreboard already broken and everyone wants it to end, the public included, an intoxicated fan vomited profusely in the front row, near the bench of some Jazz who abandoned their position, some covering their faces with their shirts and others laughing. The game had to stop for more than 15 minutes while the cleaning services of the Golden 1 Center cleaned up the mess, the video scorers reviewed the protocols regarding alcohol consumption and the members of the press who were in the pavilion agreed that they never they had seen something like that. Rudy Gobert took it with humor: “It had never happened to me, they are surprises in life. I hope the man is well, in a moment we looked at each other and he was smiling. I was smiling and throwing up at the same time”. And Jordan Clarkson tried to give a cable to the fan who was evicted from his locality: “It has happened to all of us, I hope he is well. We’ve all had nights like this. Now a little serum to rehydrate, to readjust the electrolytes ”.

A drunk fan has puked on the court. He was escorted out and it was a hot mess. – James Ham (@James_HamNBA) November 21, 2021

I believe that a Kings fan has been barfed by the Jazz bench. The Jazz have left that side of the court, the fan has been escorted out of the seats, and crews are cleaning up the mess now. I have not seen this before. – Andy Larsen (@andyblarsen) November 21, 2021

Like … a lot. That was utterly disgusting, and something I’ve never seen at an NBA game – especially courtside. Game is delayed, and the Kings immediately display the alcohol policy on the big screen. https://t.co/xQQgieSHGk – Sam Amick (@sam_amick) November 21, 2021

Damian Lillard brings out his best version of the course

The Blazers are positive (9-8) after their bad start to the season. And Damian Lillard is clearly on the rise, so most of it is good news now after 118-111 against the Sixers (also 9-8) and Lillard’s 39 points and 7 assists, who scored from all positions, went fourteen times (14/14) to the free throw line. In addition, McCollum added 18 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists and Nurkic, Powell and the rising Nassir Little were good. The Blazers are much better than a few days ago, although they started the last quarter badly and allowed the game to be much more even than expected before a final stretch in which the visitors finally stalled.

The Blazers faced a depleted Sixers, very affected by the loss of Joel Embiid: six defeats in seven games, in full tour of the West. Tyrese Maxey finished with 28 points and 9 assists and Tobias Harris with 28 points and 8 rebounds. But the loss of Danny Green and especially Embiid, who contracted COVID, are making a big dent in a team that has gone from 8-2 to 9-8.