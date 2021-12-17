

Nadia Ferreira represented Paraguay in the Miss Universe 2021 and reached the final instance, where Harnaaz Sandhu, Miss India, was crowned. However, despite her outstanding participation in the most important universal beauty pageant in the world, the Paraguayan captured the attention due to an alleged discrimination on the part of the Puerto Rican presenter Adamari Lopez, who served as a jury in the contest.

“On the subject of Adamari, I tell you that I was in communication with her. No, at no time did he refer to me but rather was talking in general about what they were evaluating but At no time was he talking about me specifically and super well with Adamari, there is no problemFerreira said amid many smiles.

In social networks they spoke of an alleged contempt made by Adamari López to Nadia Ferreira during the contest and they were Hundreds of negative messages that the Puerto Rican presenter received due to this confusing situation that Miss herself has clarified. These were some of the comments that Adamari López received after her participation as a jury in Miss Universe 2021, which took place in Israel.

“Your position in the MU was too big for you, where was your objectivity?”

“I admired you a lot but since yesterday you were so disparaging of my people with my country (Paraguay) I can tell you that you have disappointed an entire country.”

“I had you on a pedestal, now I understand the bad comments towards you. Nadia Ferreira MISS UNIVERSE even if you don’t like it ”.

“Canceladísima”.

“I dropped an idol.”

Despite the criticism, Adamari López continues to share content on her social networks and there are still some bad comments against her. This time he published a gallery of images of what he experienced while he was in Israel to participate in the contest as a jury.

“Here I share some photos of my trip to Israel … I visited the Dead Sea and Jerusalem, very special places for me and I even got on a camel for the first time,” he said. the Puerto Rican in that publication that so far has garnered almost 40,000 likes.

