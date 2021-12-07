The reality of the Internet is very different from the inside. In the ins and outs of the web, a handful of companies are its foundation.

For many people, Amazon It is a store where they buy clothes, video games, or mobile phones. Also the place where they see series like El Pueblo or La Rueda del Tiempo.

But Amazon is, of course, much more than that. One of its most important services is Amazon Web Services (AWS), its spectacular server network that hosts web pages, the Amazon cloud, and many other things.

Today AWS has been down for a few hours, and the glitches still continue. Like a house of cards, services of all kinds that are hosted on its servers have begun to fall one after another: streaming platforms, artificial intelligence, dating websites, online games and, of course, Amazon devices and websites.

The Verge website, which is also hosted on AWS, has detected crashes and failures in services as diverse as Disney Plus, Roku, the cryptocurrency exchange platform Coinbase, or the service to find a partner, Tinder.

Many online games from the category of PUGB, League of Legends, or Valorant, they are also causing problems.

And of course, the Amazon services that need to connect to the Internet: Alexa, Kindle, Amazon Music, and Ring cameras. Amazon Prime Video is not mentioned.

But the most serious problems seem to be affecting the company’s own workers, especially to delivery men.

As reported by CNN, many Amazon delivery people in the United States are unemployed because the app does not show the packages that have to be delivered, nor does it record the deliveries.

As explained by Amazon itself, failures are occurring in US-EAST-1 servers from AWS, which affect services operating from the East Coast of the United States.

Only a handful of companies, such as Amazon, Facebook, Google, or Microsoft, control most of the servers that contain the Internet.

When one of its clouds fails, the effects spread like an earthquake through the great network of networks.