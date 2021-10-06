Everything is ready for a new show that will have as ‘Main Event’ the Spain Championship Come in Christopher Lorente and J. Jesús Antúnez, this same July 24 at the facilities of CEM Mundet (Barcelona).

The local boxer Christopher Lorente 11-0-1 (4ko’s) will face the biggest challenge of his professional career to date when he faces the vacant featherweight crown at J. Jesús Antúnez 7-0 (3ko’s). Both arrive undefeated to the appointment and with the status of “official aspirant”, which shows the incredible duel that we are going to live.

In addition, you will be able to enjoy the second professional fight of Karla Merida who, after a great debut, will face the combative Serbian fighter Marijana dasovic. The negative note has been the positive of Covid-19 of Irakli Kurasbediani, who was scheduled to return to the ring at the show and who has not been able to train in optimal conditions to get to the appointment, so we wish him a speedy recovery and good health.

Tribute to the Catalan amateur team

The event will begin at 7:00 p.m. with many of the best amateur fighters of the moment and a sincere tribute will be paid to the Catalan amateur boxing team, whose boxers have obtained the first place by teams in the 93rd edition of the Spanish Amateur Boxing Championship, prior to the star combat dispute.

But first, this Friday, the traditional weigh-ins will take place starting at 7:00 p.m. at the C F Montañesa, open to the public.

Ahead of the great evening, 80% of the capacity has been sold, with the first and second VIP rows sold out, and throughout the event there will be open-air food and drink service.

ORDER OF COMBATS

19:00 hours

1. (NO Limits) TONI GARCIA VS SEBAS DIAZ (Boxing Factory) 3×3 -81kg

19:20 hours

2. (Gimnàs Damian) IVAN PEREZ vs JERONI RODRIGUEZ (Gladius) 3×3 -59kg

19:40 hours

3. (CB Iberia) ABDEL NAIJOU VS ALI ENNAOUI (Sparta & Basic Factory) -69kg 3×3 -70kg

20:00 hours

4. (CB Barcelona) PEDRO ANGEL VS GIULIANO MARTIN (Boxing Factory) 3×3 -65kg

20:20 hours

5. (EB Xavi Urpi) MANUEL BUENO VS AYOUB EL MADJOUB (Team Pepe) 3×3 -55kg

20:40 hours

6. (KO Verdun) KARLA MERIDA vs MARIJANA DASOVIC (Serbia)

4×2 -56kg

REST 10-15 ‘

21:20 hours

7. (Team Kolo) DANI NOGALES vs RAFA SANTOS (Thunder’s Team) 3×3 -69kg

21:40 hours

8. (Xfit) ANDREU CABALLERO vs NIL DE LA CRUZ (CB Cornella) 3×3 -69kg

22:00 hours

9. (Sparta) AITOR ALMARZA vs AYOUB ZAKHARI (Boxing Factory) 3×3 -75kg

22:20 hours

10. (KO Verdun) CRISTOBAL LORENTE vs J. JESÚS ANTÚNEZ (CD Gutiérrez)

SPAIN CHAMPIONSHIP FEATHER WEIGHT

10 ROUNDS -57.2kg

