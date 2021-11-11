Updated Thursday, 11 November 2021 – 08:27

The entity’s clients will not be able to use Bizum during this weekend, make immediate transfers or update their account balance.

CaixaBank start this next Friday on technological integration process with Bankia, which will involve the transmission of information from 7.6 million active clients of the absorbed entity and which will last all weekend until it ends on the following Monday.

The operation is the largest technological and commercial integration carried out so far in the Spanish financial system and is a fundamental phase of the legal merger process of the two entities, closed almost eight months ago, since from now on will operate as a single bank.

In a statement, CaixaBank stressed that the work will not affect CaixaBank’s customers, but will have an effect on Bankia’s. They will be able to withdraw cash from the ATMs and make purchases with the cards, but there are several tasks that they will not be able to perform during this weekend, such as updating the balances in their accounts or using the Bizum functionality.

In other words, Bankia customers They will not be able to send or receive money through Bizum these days. And the same happens with immediate transfers: they will not be available if they have a Bankia account as their origin or destination.

In addition, as of this Friday the Bankia app will no longer be updated, so customers will not be able to operate through it. Yes, they will be able to do so, starting this Monday, in the CaixaBank app, where they will be able to access with the same passwords they currently have.

Normal won’t return until Monday

The work will begin at 3:00 p.m. this Friday, after the offices close to the public, and normality will not return until Monday the 15th.

In this technological integration, 2,500 million digitized documents will be transmitted that would occupy more than 20,000 football fields if printed on paper, and the transferred information occupies 10.4 PetaBytes, which is equivalent to 45 times the storage capacity of Spotify.

When the migration phase concludes, during the night of Saturday 13, the Bankia website and the mobile banking application will be redirected to the CaixaBank website and the applications of CaixaBankNow and Imagin.

On Sunday, 14, Bankia customers will be able to download CaixaBank’s digital banking applications and access them.

The new CaixaBank, the leading Spanish financial group, has a presence in some 2,200 municipalities and in 389 it is the only entity with representation.

