10/09/2021 at 9:20 PM CEST

The Spanish Jon Rahm, number one in the world, recognized this Saturday that he did not have his best day at the Spanish Open held at the Villa de Madrid Country Club and assured that “everything that could go wrong has gone wrong”. Rahm has placed 15th in the rankings and has drastically reduced his chances of victory.

Framing in his party group with the Spanish Adrián Arnaus and the Dutch Wil Besseling, Rahm completed a day that was summarized in four birdies, three ‘bogeys’ and one ‘double bogey’, to count 72 hits (+1).

“It wasn’t my best day and you have to admit it. Everything that could go wrong has gone wrong, even shots that weren’t very bad.. Now I have to wait for a better start tomorrow to give me a chance, “said Rahm, who acknowledged that the chances of a comeback are complicated against a leader, Rafa Cabrera Bello, who leads him by six strokes.

“I will have to do very well”

“Tomorrow I will do what has to be done. The main thing is that I will have to do it very well, as in the first day, to give myself options. It’s a shame that he played so badly. The luck of golf is that taking away the last day there is always another opportunity, “he commented.

“I understand that this is golf and it happens. Things have not turned out well but with the ‘swing’ I have had it could be worse,” said Rahm, who gave his opinion on the behavior of the public, who on the previous day asked to silence their mobiles so that they do not ring and deconcentrate the players.

“It has been much better today. We have had more volunteers and it has been noticed. It is little by little to learn. For many it is the first tournament and they may not even realize it, but from inside the grass you can hear a lot. The public shows, “he concluded.