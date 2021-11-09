11/09/2021 at 22:26 CET

Roger Payró

He has not been at Espanyol for a quarter but Manu morlanes He already speaks as if he were a canterano. “It doesn’t have to worry us. Everything that happens at Barça does not have to matter to us& rdquor ;, snapped the midfielder when asked about how Xavi Hernández’s landing on the Barça bench just before the derby arrives. The eternal rival brings it to Zaragoza.

Tied in the table with 17 points – although the culé team has a pending game- in the blue and white changing room they dream of giving the ‘sorpasso’ in one of the matches marked in red on the calendar. “It is an important derby that makes our people very excited and we are going to prepare the game in the best possible way & rdquor ;, pointed out the footballer on loan from Villarreal at a press conference.

The loan of the player ‘groguet’ did not include a purchase option, although his season at Espanyol aims to bring him joy. “I am very happy, I have found a club that lives up to its history and a great city. There is a magnificent group and I have adapted very quickly. From day one they have made me feel like I’ve been here for a long time & rdquor ;, acknowledged the midfielder.

His arrival seemed to cover the famous ‘6’ requested by Vicente Moreno but the truth is that he does not identify with this position. “I consider myself a more offensive player although I have played there in several games and throughout my short career.. I am at the disposal of the coach, as if I have to play as a goalkeeper. As long as it’s playing, where do I play?

Cold away from home

Vicente Moreno’s team, with whom Morlanes acknowledged that “all the players have a very good relationship and he makes us form a good pineapple & rdquor; he is sustaining his points at the RCDE Stadium. The triumph still does not reach far from the ‘temple’, something that is relatively worrying in the dressing room. “With our people we feel much better. The results are not coming out as we would like (away from home), we have to emphasize to get the first victory as soon as possible & rdquor ;, he pointed out.

Another characteristic of this course is that Espanyol competes better against the ‘greats’, which the Zaragoza footballer argued that “we always try to play well but it is true that When we have rivals in front of us who play to propose, it also benefits us. We prepare all the games as if they were finals trying to be protagonists. There is no game we haven’t been alive in & rdquor ;.