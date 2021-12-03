It has been almost a month since Carmen Salinas had to be hospitalized after suffering a stroke that has kept her in a natural coma since last November 11.

The 88-year-old actress returned home after the recordings of “My fortune is to love you” where she gives life to “Doña Magos” and shares credits with David Zepeda and Susana González.

After the actress went to take a shower, it began to take longer than expected, so her relatives went to see her and found her unconscious in the bathroom at her home.

Since then, the actress’s health has remained unknown, since her state of health, because according to the first neurological report, it was said that the actress was no longer going to wake up.

But his family members have maintained the hope that he will improve, because in recent days he has shown some quite remarkable improvements, as he has begun to move on his own.

The actress has had some improvements despite her severity. Photo: .

And it is that the family of the Mexican film star is waiting for a miracle, but her daughter, María Eugenia Plascencia Salinas, seems to have already despaired and wants to ask for a second option.

Will Carmen Salinas be transferred to the US?

It seems that this idea was put on the table by the Mexican comedian Eugenio Derbez, as Salinas’ nephew declared that he had already spoken with the Hollywood actor.

According to the Grupo Fórmula news portal and Show News, the 82-year-old daughter of the actress is raising the idea that her mother has better care and a second option.

And it seems that the decision has already been made and they are only reviewing the opinion of the doctors and that the order is authorized and it will be by means of an ambulance plane.

The idea was given by Eugenio Derbez. Photo: .

According to the aforementioned media, the decision was considered after Carmelita began to present some movements of the feet and hands, which according to the doctors, are normal and involuntary.

Family problems?

While the actress’s daughter is already investigating how to take her mother to the United States, Carmelita’s granddaughter, Carmen Plasencia has shared that it is not necessary to move her from where she is.

“You have to trust our doctors, they are very good. Why go and move it like that? It’s catastrophic, my granny can’t move. The attention they have given us here has been very kind, very human. ”

It should be noted that although the decision has already been made on her daughter’s side, nothing has been finalized, and so far her departure from the country has not been made official, as it is an issue that the family is discussing.

According to María Eugenia Plascencia Salinas, the daughter of the ‘Aventurera’ producer, shared that it was the first actress who made the decision to go to the United States.

His daughter says that she asked him if he wanted him to take her to the United States, after a request made by the comedian Eugenio Derbez, to which Carmelita answered yes with a grimace.

Apparently the family did not agree well. Photo: .

