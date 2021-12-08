12/08/2021 at 18:45 CET

.

Real Sociedad is playing a card this Thursday its continuity in the Europa League against PSV Eindhoven to get second place in their group and continue their continental adventure at the expense of the Dutch team.

Both teams depend on themselves. The San Sebastian, with 6 points, have the advantage of playing against a crowd that will flock to the Reale Arena and it is worth winning by the minimum to beat the historic PSV by one point, who now has 8.

The problem for Imanol Alguacil’s team is that he arrives exhausted at the end of the year, with the sensitive casualties of the injured Mikel Merino and David Silva, in a negative streak of results and with problems to score a goal.

La Real have not scored any in their last three LaLiga games, they did so against the amateur team of Panadería Pulido in the Cup (0-4), and the defeat in Europe at the home of Monaco (2-1) is still stinging. he has condemned his future to be gambled on a single card.

Fortunately for the txuriurdin coach, Imanol Alguacil, his entire attack is in perfect condition, since he has Mikel Oyarzabal, Alex Isak, Sorloth, Januzaj and Portu to try to pierce the goal of PSV, win and then wait for the opponent who would be lucky in the round of 32.

Minimal changes are expected with respect to the eleven that lost to Real Madrid last Sunday (0-2), developments that will possibly focus on defense with the return of Aritz Elustondo, sanctioned against the whites, and perhaps on the sides with options for Aihen Muñoz and Joseba Zaldua.

PSV Eindhoven traveled with midfielder Mario Götze and left-back Philipp Max, who initially arrive in time for the decisive encounter in Anoeta, and with a streak of four wins and one draw in their last five games.

Götze, one of the references in the attack of the Dutch team, was the author of the first goal in the 2-2 of PSV Eindhoven-Real Sociedad last September and has recovered from some back discomfort, which made him miss the Saturday’s game against Utrecht.

Max, for his part, has just passed the covid-19 and, after testing negative in the last PCR test, he has been included in the list of 21 footballers called by Roger Schmidt, although it remains to be seen if he will reach 100% to be a starter.

The German coach usually draws a 4-2-3-1 on the grass And, in the section of casualties, he will not be able to count on two important footballers: the midfielder Davy Pröpper, who usually plays a few meters behind Götze; and the Israeli striker Eran Zahavi, injured a month ago in a match with his national team.

If there are no surprises, Carlos Vinícius will adopt the role of “nine & rdquor; in the Dutch team. The Brazilian is a pure center forward who, despite not displaying great technical skills, has powerful physical strength and is difficult to score.

A few meters further back he is likely to be joined by Cody Gakpo and Noni Madueke, two of PSV’s best players so far this season who recently came out of the infirmary. The left and right wingers already made minutes last Saturday against Utrecht and, initially, they are available for this Thursday’s match.

PSV is worth a draw to drop Real Sociedad in the Conference League and qualify for the next round of the Europa League. Doing so would confirm a good start to the season, as in the Eredivisie he remains third, just one point behind Feyenoord and two behind the almighty Ajax.

Probable lineups

Real society: Remiro; Zaldua, Elustondo, Le Normand, Aihen Muñoz; Zubimendi, Guevara, Oyarzabal; Januzaj, Isak and Portu.

PSV Eindhoven: Drommel; Mauro Júnior or Philip Max, Boscagli, Ramalho, Mwene; Sangaré, Gutiérrez; Bruma or Gapko, Götze, Doan or Madueke; and Vinícius.

Referee: Félix Zwayer (Germany).

Stadium: Reale Arena

Hour: 18: 45h