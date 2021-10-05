Next everything what you must know of the 2021-2022 season of the ARCO Mexican League of the peaceful (LAMP).

Season

64 of the Mexican Pacific League (modern era) or 77, counting 13 of the Liga de la Costa. The season that begins today – back to the starting point – is the sixty-fourth, counted from the autumn of 1958 to the present day, after the extinction, in short, of the always legendary Liga de la Costa and its thirteen years of romanticism, history and baseball of the highest level, especially. It is the Liga Arco Mexicana del Pacífico, which from its first and until its seventh campaign was called the Sonora League; for two years, Sonora-Sinaloa until it evolved into Mexicana del Pacífico and now, precisely, Arco Mexicana del Pacífico.

Optimism

Despite the threat of the coronavirus.

Attendance

50 percent and health protocols These are 20 percentage points more than the previous season, which, far from causing discouragement, is a factor of optimism in the sense that the situation will improve even more in the coming weeks and that the presence of the public could grow, therefore, in a directly proportional way

Inaugural Games

Tomateros will receive a visit from the Venados de Mazatlán, in the reissue of one of the oldest classics in the history of the winter circuit. In Hermosillo, the Naranjeros will host the Águilas de Mexicali. And in Guadalajara, the Charros will have a visit to the Sultans of Monterrey.

Other inaugural games

The other two opening games were moved to tomorrow Wednesday:

Yaquis de Obregón in Navojoa. Cañeros de los Mochis in Guasave.

By Thursday

The new campaign will already be inaugurated in the ten stadiums of the Mexicana del Pacífico.

For friday

The first official series.

Foreign

Approval of an increase in the quota of foreigners per team.

Opening before

One week earlier than usual, as a result of adjustments in the winter leagues of the Caribbean Confederation and an advance of the date of the 2022 Caribbean Series, scheduled to take place in the city of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

Regular role

It will conclude on December 23, 2021.

Playoffs

On December 25, 2021, the first series of “play off” will begin, after the election of reinforcements, derived from the two eliminated teams.

Final series

It will have January 22, 2022, as the maximum extension point.

With information from Jorge Luis Telles Salazar | Tomateros Communication.

