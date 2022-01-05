After a fourth season full of intrigue and good fighting, we have to wait to see the fifth season of the Karate Kid series.

The fourth season of Cobra Kai came out not long ago on Netflix. After having enjoyed it, we look forward to seeing what happens among the All Valley karate clubs.

The fifth season has already finished filming, but there is still no specific date. Of course, the series has grown in intensity to the point where we are like crazy to know what is going to happen.

The series finished filming its final season in December 2021, around the same time as the fourth season’s premiere. It is now in post production and there are many reasons to look forward to the next season.

There is still no date for the premiere but we assume that in the summer of 2022 we will have the new adventures of Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence.

While we wait, we are going to tell you the reasons why we are anxious for the fifth season to come out. Next come a series of spoilers, so if you haven’t seen the last season, you better run to see it.

Terry Silver is back

Kreese is behind bars. His actions have landed him in prison and Terry Silver now has power over the Cobra Kai dojo. Their strategist’s mind and the good positioning of the brand mean that they will open new dojos around the city, beginning an act of conquest.

For those who do not remember, Terry Silver appeared in Karate Kid III, tricking Daniel into training him. He is a cold and calculating person who wants to demonstrate his power over others. Kreese has some trauma, but Silver is pure evil.

An old enemy joins Daniel

Cobra Kai has won the tournament and you have to face them. The Miyagi-Do is going to need reinforcements and this is how He will be joined by Chozen, who was his opponent in the past.

We already saw in the third season how this old acquaintance (he was the villain in Karate Kid II) taught Daniel new techniques and now he returns to continue showing his skills.

Also now Anthony, Daniel’s son, will also start learning karate. She has had her problems with a Cobra Kai boy and is going to need to follow the family tradition.

Tory and Robby, in search of a new path

Those who, along with Miguel, are possibly the best fighters in the series, have gone through very serious problems.

Robby has the support of his father and will try to find himself. Having been in both Cobra Kai and Miyagi-Do, he can understand karate from more points of view, achieving his own philosophy that will make him grow.

Tory, on the other hand, won the tournament by cheating. Now you feel bad and want to discover new ways of looking at life. Leaving Cobra Kai would be the push you need.

The bad girl on the show may need a change. Walking away from his dojo could teach him other ways of doing things, perhaps more peaceful. Who knows, maybe it evolves to be a beacon to follow.

Miguel and Johnny go to Mexico

Miguel wants to find his father and for this he has gone to find him in Mexico. He may be an ill-suited man for him, but he wants to try to lead him into the good fold.

Johnny, who does not want to lose the bond he has with the young man who was his first apprentice and has gone to look for himbut he’s going to get in trouble, as usual.

This journey could unite them more or separate them, but it is clear that between these two characters there is something special that is an essential part of the series.

All Valley will never be the same again

With Johnny’s absence, LaRusso’s battle with Silver and Kreese behind bars, the series is at a very interesting point. It is clear that when Johnny and Miguel return from Mexico there will be confrontations.

We can only wait for the fifth season to begin, probably for the summer of this year.

This series, which was born almost as a joke thanks to Barney Stinson, has become one of the sensations of today. In the end, we like nothing more than wax.