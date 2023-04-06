Everything we know about the next big ChatGPT update

Although it is true that GPT-4 was launched just a few weeks ago, the Internet and social networks are already thinking about how it will be updated ChatGPTthe acclaimed AI-powered chatbot, to version GPT-5.

the website of computer today cites a BGR report, in which they detail some rumors and speculation, that is, nothing official, about the next news that this platform will bring.

The text adds tweets from developer Siqi Chen, who mentions that OpenAI, the big company in the industry, would complete GPT-5 training by the end of 2023.

Chen mentions the term AGI, which is short for Artificial General Intelligence, something that could reach GPT-5. Doing so would mean that the chatbot would achieve the understanding and intelligence of humans.

On the other hand, a Morgan Stanley trade research paper suggests that ChatGPT could be a source of financial and business expansion for NVIDIA, which is apparently preparing to use more than 25,000 of the brand’s GPUs to train the GPT-5 model.

i have been told that gpt5 is scheduled to complete training this december and that openai expects it to achieve agi. which means we will all hotly debate as to whether it actually achieves agi. which means it will. —Siqi Chen (@blader) March 27, 2023

September or October, key months

GPT-5 would mark a significant advance, but it’s unclear how big that leap would be. But getting to a “human level” is more than promising. OpenAI has not yet confirmed the development of the new ChatGPT update.

The company could release the ChatGPT update as soon as it’s available, perhaps in September or October, just like it did with the GPT-4 update.

This is a clear indication that the leaders behind artificial intelligence do not plan to slow down the speed at which they develop it. Curiously, in recent days it became known that big businessmen like Elon Musk and other personalities signed a request asking that the advances of this technology be stopped for six months.