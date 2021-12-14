The Bulls of the East They are officially the first team eliminated in the course of the 2021-22 tournament of the Dominican Winter League (LIDOM), remaining out in the regular series after in their first 36 games out of 40 on the calendar, setting a record of only 13 won and 23 lost (for percent of .361).

Simply put, the Toros del Este EVERYTHING was fatal in the season, from an offense of notable unevenness and inconsistency, catastrophic performances of pitching and defense and the hires of foreign players that collectively end as tickets on the air without results.

For the first time since the 2017-18 LIDOM tournament, the bullfighters will not visit the postseason, a season where they scored 19 wins with 31 losses for sixth and last place in the standings. After this the Bulls were shown as a truly successful dynasty.

In the 2018-19 tournament they will reach the final series for the championship that the Eastern Stars ended up winning 5-1, visiting the final again in search of revenge for in the 2019-20 tournament they will be crowned champions versus Tigres del Licey in a series that He finished 5-3, signifying the team’s third crown at LIDOM and who would later win the Caribbean Series.

Offensive: authentic in ruining EVERYTHING

The Toros del Este offense in the 2021-22 tournament presented a great bright spot, leading the league in OBP with .319 as the team with the best on-base percentage. Outside of this, performances that they simply wasted.

1) They have been the team with the fewest number of runners on the bases that has led to scoring with 28% of Runners Scoring.

2) The team with the worst batting average with runners on the bases had (.207 ROB AVG) and the worst team in batting average with runners in scoring position (.197 RISP AVG).

Factors that resulted in the spirited production of 3.36 runs per game, fifth lowest among the six teams in the league.

The punished and uncontrolled pitching

His pitching in simple words was another disaster. A performance that ended in the fifth-lowest ERA behind their 3.45 ERA, while being sixth in Hits and Tickets Allowed Per Tackled (WHIP) with 1.35 and allowed a batting average against .251.

Reflexes from lack of control, to a very punished pitching. Evidenced in the final results of the allowed races, in addition to not having support in the defense.

The martyrdom of defense

The team’s defense was a martyrdom for the pitchers especially, who while allowing an ERA of 3.45 for the fifth highest, also had an independent defense ERA of 3.04 which is the second best in LIDOM in the course of 2021-22. .

Although in the same way it was a defense that cost him to finish plays, as well shows his lousy DER of .692, lowest in the league, as the index of probabilities of balls in play that the defense converts it into outs.

Nefarious hiring of foreigners

Another unfortunate point for the team was the hiring of reinforcements players through foreigners.

Foreigners have so far taken 316 plate appearances (which translates to 23% of the team’s AP), marking just the poor, nefarious and heartbreaking offensive slash line of .186 / .277 / .274.

Terrible results that were also translated to pitching, having imported 82.2 innings thrown at the moment, where they have allowed an ERA of 4.46 and a WHIP of 1.26.

Is what seemed to be the end of the bullfighting dynasty? Is the bull-lio over? At least it will be to be seen with the changes that take place going from the 2021-22 campaign of the Dominican Winter League or how they return to the field next season.

But what is certain is that the Toros del Este in 2021-22 EVERYTHING, absolutely EVERYTHING went wrong, from poor contributions to the offense to the catastrophic results of their pitching and defense, having as cherry on the cake performance of reinforcements that just didn’t come.

While the case is being investigated … EVERYTHING went wrong for the Bulls !!!