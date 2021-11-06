BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 21: (LR) Canelo Alvarez and Caleb Plant during a face-off before a press conference ahead of their super middleweight fight on November 6 at The Beverly Hilton on September 21, 2021 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez / .)

Boston College: Explaining Red Bandana Game tradition to honor Welles Crowther by Alicia de Artola

Everything you need to know about Canelo Alvarez vs. Caleb Plant.

The boxing fight of the year is finally upon us. After a tense (and bloody) face-off in Los Angeles, Canelo Alvarez and Caleb Plant will finally fight. Here’s everything you’ll need to know about the fight in one place.

Canelo Alvarez vs. Caleb Plant pre-fight quotes

“The goal is to be an all-time great,” Alvarez said. “I’m so proud of the journey I’ve taken to achieve that. I’m not going to stop until I’ve tried my best to reach that goal. Only one thing is going through my mind, and that’s winning. Everything else is outside of my control. I only care about what’s going to happen inside of the ring Saturday night. “

“Leading up to this fight, Canelo said that the Mexicans don’t f— around,” Plant said. “That’s good to know, because where I’m from, we don’t f— around either. I have to get the job done by any means necessary. That’s what me and my team have done so far to get to this point. Whether it’s boxing or in life, I’ve gotten here by any means necessary. I had opportunities to bow out, and I haven’t. I just can’t wait for the bell to ring Saturday. “

Who is fighting and what are the odds?

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez (c) -900 vs. Caleb Plant (c) +600, WBC, WBA, IBF, WBO super middleweight championshipElvis Rodriguez -195 vs. Juan Pablo Romero +165, super lightweightRey Vargas -1500 vs. Leonardo Baez +850, super bantamweight Anthony Dirrell -420 vs. Marcos Hernandez +330, super middleweight

When is Canelo Alvarez vs. Caleb Plant starting?

The main card will begin at 9 pm ET, the main event should begin around 12 am ET.

Where to watch Canelo Alvarez vs. Caleb Plant?

You’ll be able to watch the fight on Showtime PPV.

What to drink while watching Canelo Alvarez vs. Caleb Plant?

The official drink of Canelo Alvarez vs. Caleb Plant is sponsored by Hennessy and can be made using the recipe below.

The knockout

Ingredients

1 oz Hennessy VSOP Privilège

1 oz Campari

1 oz sweet vermouth

Recipe

Step 1: Fill a mixing glass 2 / 3rds full with ice cubes.

Step 2: Pour in the ingredients and stir for 8 seconds.

Step 3: Strain and pour into a glass.

Step 4: Garnish with orange twist.