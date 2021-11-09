

Pfizer and Moderna booster doses are approved for certain people who were vaccinated at least six months ago, specifically, people 65 years of age and older, adults with pre-existing conditions.

Photo: Justin Sullivan / .

Important updates on the COVID-19 vaccine were recently announced: Certain people can now receive a “booster” dose. Since the inception of COVID-19, our scientific understanding of the virus has not stopped evolving, and it is reasonable that many New Yorkers have questions about this new development.

I would like to provide the answers to the “who, why and where” of booster doses.

Who owes rget a booster dose?

All three brands of booster vaccines are available to many New Yorkers — Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson — and “mix and match” vaccines is safe. However, who can get a booster depends on the vaccine you originally received.

At this time, Pfizer and Moderna booster doses are approved for certain people who were vaccinated at least six months ago, specifically, people 65 and older, adults with pre-existing conditions (such as diabetes), and adults at increased risk. exposure due to your job (such as healthcare workers) or where you live (such as residents of nursing homes).

The Johnson & Johnson booster dose is approved for anyone 18 years of age or older who has been vaccinated at least two months ago, like me. Since “mix and match” is now licensed, Johnson & Johnson recipients can receive a booster dose of any of the three licensed vaccines (Moderna, Pfizer, or Johnson & Johnson). Limited data are available showing that Moderna or Pfizer vaccines could lead to higher antibody levels.

Why receive a booster dose?

Science continues to show that all three licensed COVID-19 vaccines are safe and lifesaving. So getting more New Yorkers vaccinated with their first and second doses remains the most important thing. The booster dose adds another layer of protection – it is intended to “boost” your immunity. This is particularly important for people who are most at risk for serious illnesses.

Where can New Yorkers get a booster dose?

In New York City, booster doses are available at centers in all five boroughs and through home vaccination. To find a location near you, visit nyc.gov/vaccinefinder. Immunizations are free at City immunization centers for all New Yorkers, regardless of immigration status.

More than 250,000 New Yorkers have already received the booster dose. This means that thousands of New Yorkers will have greater protection against COVID-19. They will be able to reunite with friends, family and loved ones more safely. And to New Yorkers who have not yet been vaccinated, I ask you to take the first step today: join the other 6 million New Yorkers and get vaccinated. It is the best way to get out of this pandemic and return to normal life.

Dr. Chokshi is the New York City Health Commissioner