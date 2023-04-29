Everything you need to know about Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 a week after its release

The most irreverent group of superheroes in the galaxy returns to say goodbye. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 opens in exactly one week, the second film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) to hit theaters after Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, both part of Phase 5.

Familiar faces, new faces, and the feeling that the end has come for the Guardians are all part of this last dance for Peter Quill and company. Next, everything you need to know about the feature film.

Synopsis

“Our beloved band of misfits are adjusting to life on Knowhere, but it isn’t long before their lives are upended by echoes of Rocket’s troubled past. Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must assemble his team for a dangerous mission: save Rocket’s life. A mission that, if not completed successfully, could lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them.”

Argument

In Volume 2’s post-credits scene, we saw the protective cocoon of Thanos’ arch-nemesis, Adam Warlock, who will sadly no longer face the Titan, unless the multiverse of madness decides otherwise. But the truth is that Warlock will make his MCU debut in Guardians 3.

Everything seems to indicate that he will start facing the members of the band, but it is likely that he will end up joining their fight to protect Rocket, Knowhere and defeat the High Evolutionary.

Cast and production

Returning are Chris Pratt as Star-Lord, Zoe Saldana as Gamora, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Vin Diesel and Bradley Cooper as Groot and Rocket respectively, and Pom Klementieff as Mantis. In addition, Will Poulter plays Adam Warlock, Sean Gunn will return as Kraglin, Elizabeth Debicki is confirmed as Ayesha, Sylvester Stallone returns as Stakar Ogord and the great villain, High Evolutionary, will be played by Chukwudi Iwuji.

James Gunn, for his part, will say goodbye to the MCU directing and writing the script for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Release date

Guardians of the Galaxy 3 opens on May 5, 2023 and will have preview screenings in various locations around the world.

Trailer

“We will all fly together for the last time towards the eternal and beautiful sky.” This phrase from Rocket marks the trailer for the feature film, which revealed the first look at Adam Warlock, who allows us to see his suit and what appears to be an Infinity Stone on his forehead, In addition, he punches Nebula.

The sneak peek also confirmed the appearance of the High Evolutionary, who experimented on Rocket and genetically modified him. In fact, there are images of the raccoon when he was a baby and a special moment in which he hugs Lyla, his love interest in the comics.