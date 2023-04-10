Everything you need to know about Secret Invasion, the long-awaited series starring Samuel L. Jackson

The Secret Invasion is coming. After a long wait due to delays in filming due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic and its variants, we are approaching the premiere of secret invasionthe new series of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU, for its acronym in English) and whose main protagonist is the legendary Samuel L. Jackson in his role as Nick Fury.

The former SHIELD director was last seen in command of a Skrull ship during the post-credits scene of Spider-Man: Far From Home and his link to this alien species, the center of the plot of the upcoming series, has been confirmed. Next, everything you need to know about Secret Invasion.

Synopsis

“In Marvel Studios’ new Secret Invasion series, set in the current MCU, Nick Fury learns of a clandestine invasion of Earth by a faction of shapeshifting Skrulls. Fury joins his allies, including Everett Ross, Maria Hill, and the Skrull named Talos, who has made a living on Earth. Together they race against time to thwart an impending Skrull invasion and save humanity.”

Argument

While the details of Secret Invasion’s story won’t be revealed until the show’s launch, the premise has been expanded upon in the most recent trailer. Since the events of Captain Marvel, Nick Fury has had Skrull agents working for him in disguise all over Earth, living in peace among humanity with the promise that Fury will help them find a new home.

Secret Invasion will see these agents fight back after Fury’s plan to relocate them fails for too long. Captain Marvel transformed the Skrulls by presenting Talos and the others as a peaceful race on the run from the Kree Empire, but the series will show the groups more divided.

Distribution

Samuel L. Jackson will star in Secret Invasion as Nick Fury; Ben Mendelsohn will return as the Skrull leader, Talos; Cobie Smulders will return as Maria Hill, Nick Fury’s closest confidante since her debut in The Avengers (2012); Kingsley Ben-Adir has been cast as Gravik, the leader of the Skrull resistance; and it has been revealed that Academy Award winner Olivia Colman will play Sonya Falsworth, a British MI6 agent.

In addition, Martin Freeman reprises the role of Everett Ross from the movies Captain America: Civil War and Black Panther, and Dermot Mulroney will play Ritson, the current President of the United States. Don Cheadle (James Rhodes) is another familiar face of the MCU that will appear in Secret Invasion

In addition, Secret Invasion will mean the debut of Emilia Clarke in the MCU as G’iah, the daughter of Talos, although she acts on the side of the Skrull resistance. Charlayne Woodard, Killian Scott, Christopher McDonald, Carmen Ejogo, Samuel Adewunmi and Katie Finneran complete the cast.

Emily Clarke

Production

Samuel L. Jackson will not only be the lead in Secret Invasion, but he also served as a writer and story creator for the show. Thomas Bezucha is the showrunner, directing the episodes alongside Ali Selim.

Release date and number of episodes

Secret Invasion will premiere on Disney+ on June 21, 2023, following the theatrical release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (May 4). It will have six chapters and each of them will premiere every Wednesday, that is, the program would end on July 26.