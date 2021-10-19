Traffic agents are intensifying their presence on the roads of our country with camouflaged vans. That is why we are going to explain to you what these vans that already work in all communities can and cannot do.

The Civil Guard has spent years ensuring that mobility in our country is safe for everyone. And for this they have all kinds of gadgets, devices and vehicles at your service.

In addition to radars, on the road we see motorcycles, cars, helicopters that fly over the highways and now camouflaged vans too.

This vehicle, much more voluminous and striking, goes unnoticed by drivers because they do not associate it with the Civil Guard, which has made the success rate of camouflaged vans very high.

But, what do the vans of this type that they use in the DGT do? Observe the traffic and check that drivers are not distracted. In no case are they mobile radars.

Its mission is to observe that the drivers are aware of the road and, if not, they stop it. Being able to fine them if necessary, since the occupants of the van are traffic agents with all their legal capacities.

The way these vans work is simple. They just go on the road and watch the traffic, when they see that a driver is doing something illegal (look at the mobile, not wear the seat belt, dangerous overtaking, etc.) they stand in front of the car in question and halt it.

Instead of squad cars, vans stop in front because The informational poster is on the back. In addition, officers often do not see violations until they are at the same height as the offending car.

There are currently 15 camouflaged vans working throughout Spain, and as explained in the DGT, the intention is to expand the fleet to better control traffic, as they have been shown to be very effective in detecting misdirections at the wheel.

In case you want to keep an eye on them, the most common model is the Ford Transit, the van that crowns this article in the cover image and that, surely, you have seen a thousand times on the road since it is a very popular model.