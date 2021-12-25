12/25/2021 at 16:10 CET

.

This December 25, the Ariane 5 rocket that carries the ship took off from the European spaceport of Kurú (French Guiana). James Webb, the largest telescope ever sent into space.

The James Webb sailed into space without any setback, but a partially cloudy sky in Kurú did not allow to see in a continuous way the ascent of the rocket and the two long tongues of fire that caused its engines at full power.

After takeoff, NASA highlighted in a tweet that at 12:20 GMT it had started “an exciting new decade of science” and that the James Webb “will change our understanding of space as we know it.”

✅ Milestone achieved. @NASAWebb is safely in space, powered on, and communicating with ground controllers. The space telescope is now on its way to #UnfoldTheUniverse at its final destination one million miles (1.5 million km) away from Earth. pic.twitter.com/gqICd0Xojz – NASA (@NASA) December 25, 2021

The European Space Agency (ESA) in the same social network pointed out that this take off “It’s an awesome Christmas present”, among other things for space science.

The Webb has started its journey today after nearly three decades of development and construction work, and years of delays. The importance and revolution of this mission, both from an astronomical and a technological point of view, has caused space agencies to carry out broadcasts in several languages.

Nice view, bye @ESA_Webb, Have a good trip! https://t.co/tF1c3GJkml – ESA Spain (@esa_es) December 25, 2021

NASA is broadcasting it in English, in a program led by the astronomer Michelle thaller, and in Spanish, conducted by the Spanish scientist Begoña Vila, James Webb’s chief systems engineer at the US space agency’s Goddard Space Flight Center, who summed up: “It’s a historic day.”

Thaller stressed from the telescope that it is not only about advancing the knowledge of the first galaxies that were born after the Big Bang -the great explosion that is considered to have originated the universe-, and learn more about “my story, yours, our story.”

The James Webb will put never-before-seen data and images at our fingertips. “Colors that we have not been able to see” until now in space, detect things “that we did not have in mind in current astrophysics,” said Chilean Nestor Espinoza, one of those involved in this mission.

On his Twitter account, ESA Director General Josef Aschbacher said: “to see a launch of this magnitude and at this level of international cooperation is to see incredible machinery in action (…), I am proud of the work” .

. @ ariane5 main stage separated ✅ #WebbFliesAriane #Webb #JWST # VA256 pic.twitter.com/dW0iuBNzeA – ESA Webb Telescope (@ESA_Webb) December 25, 2021

The James Webb, a collaboration between the space agencies of the United States (NASA), Europe (ESA) and Canada (CSA), will travel up to 1.5 million kilometers from Earth, about four times farther than the Moon.

From there, provide an unprecedented view of the universe at near-infrared and mid-infrared wavelengths, and will allow scientists to study a great variety of celestial objects, being able to look back in time more than 13,500 million years to see the first galaxies that were born after the Big Bang.

But for this, in addition to separating from the rocket at 27 minutes and 11 seconds, you will have to go on a long journey and overcome a series of critical stages next month. The James Webb is so large that it has been folded in origami style to fit on the Arianespace rocket and once in space it will unfold like a transformer toy.

Among others, you will need to open your parasol, the size of a tennis court, and then the primary mirror, 6.5 meters.

The recomposition and tensioning of the enormous solar shield will begin after three days and at twelve the deployment and repositioning of the primary mirror formed by 18 hexagons will begin. These are just some of the delicate phases you will have to go through that no appliance has ever done before.