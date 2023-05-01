Everything you need to know about the League of Legends Mid-Season Invitational 2023 in London

Get ready to defy all odds, the League of Legends Mid-Season Invitational 2023 kicks off on May 2! Here you will find everything you need to know about the competition and how to get MSI merchandise.

2023 Mid-Season Invitational Official Rules Are Available here (in English).

What is the Mid-Season Invitational?

The Mid-Season Invitational (MSI) is the first international competition on the annual LoL Esports calendar. The MSI allows you to assess the strengths and weaknesses of teams and regions midway through the season. Representatives from all nine regions will battle it out for the MSI title. The event changes its host region every year and this time the teams will compete in London, UK.

This year’s creative theme is: “DEFY”: Having the courage to resist in the face of one’s limitations. Turn a deaf ear to what detractors say. MSI is the place where champions will challenge what the world thinks of their regions. The first step to greatness is to push the limits and show a CHALLENGING spirit.

When will the MSI start?

The MSI has two phases: the Play-Ins phase (from May 2 to 7) and the Keys phase (from May 9 to 14 and from May 16 to 21).

Play-Ins Phase (all games start at 06:00 (MX) / 07:00 (CO/PE) / 08:00 (CL) / 09:00 (AR) // 13:00 GMT unless otherwise stated)

● Tuesday May 2

● Wednesday May 3

● Thursday May 4

● Friday May 5

● Saturday, May 6 at 05:00 (MX) / 06:00 (CO/PE) / 07:00 (CL) / 08:00 (AR) // 12:00 GMT

● Sunday, May 7 at 05:00 (MX) / 06:00 (CO/PE) / 07:00 (CL) / 08:00 (AR) // 12:00 GMT

Bracket Phase (all matches start at 06:00 (MX) / 07:00 (CO/PE) / 08:00 (CL) / 09:00 (AR) // 13:00 GMT unless otherwise noted otherwise)

● Tuesday May 9

● Wednesday May 10

● Thursday May 11

● Friday May 12

● Saturday May 13 at 05:00 (MX) / 06:00 (CO/PE) / 07:00 (CL) / 08:00 (AR) // 12:00 GMT

● Sunday, May 14 at 05:00 (MX) / 06:00 (CO/PE) / 07:00 (CL) / 08:00 (AR) // 12:00 GMT

● Tuesday May 16

● Wednesday May 17

● Thursday May 18

● Friday May 19

● Saturday May 20 at 05:00 (MX) / 06:00 (CO/PE) / 07:00 (CL) / 08:00 (AR) // 12:00 GMT

● (Finals) Sunday May 21 at 05:00 (MX) / 06:00 (CO/PE) / 07:00 (CL) / 08:00 (AR) // 12:00 GMT

Where will the MSI take place?

The tournament will be held at the Copper Box Arena in London, UK. London is over 1,900 years old and 9 million people live within its borders, making it the UK’s largest metropolis. The Copper Box Arena hosted the 2012 Summer Olympics, as well as countless esports tournaments throughout its 10-year history.

What is the format?

PLAY-INS PHASE: Play-Ins create a field where the best team from the five smallest regions and the second-seeded teams from the LPL, LCS and LEC will battle it out for three spots in the Bracket Phase. The eight teams will be divided into two double elimination brackets to the best of 3 games. The two teams remaining 2-0 will go directly to the Bracket Phase. The two teams that go 0-2 and the two that go 1-2 will be eliminated from MSI. The two teams that go 2-1 and win the bottom bracket of their group will meet in a best-of-5 series, with the winner moving on to the Bracket Phase and the loser being knocked out.

NOTE: In 2023, the 2nd place finisher from the LCK will go directly to the Bracket Stage, as an LCK team won the 2022 World Championship.

BRACKET PHASE: In the bracket phase, eight teams will meet in a best-of-five double-elimination bracket. That bracket will include the three winners from the Play-Ins, as well as the top three teams from the LEC, LCS, LPL, and LCK, and the second team from the LCK. Bracket Phase pairings will be drawn after the culmination of the Play-Ins Phase.

What teams compete?

This year, the participating teams from each region are:

CHINA (LPL):

● JDG Intel Esports Club (JDG)

● Bilibili Gaming Pingan Bank (BLG)

SOUTH KOREA (LCK):

● Gen.G (GEN)

● T1 (T1)

EUROPE (LEC):

● MAD Lions (MAD)

● G2 Esports (G2)

NORTH AMERICA (LCS):

● Cloud9 (C9)

●Golden Guardians (GG)

SOUTHEAST ASIA (PCS):

● PSG Talon (PSG)

BRAZIL (CBLOL):

● LOUD (LLL)

JAPAN (LJL):

● Detonation FocusMe (DFM)

LATIN AMERICA (ALL):

● Rainbow7 (R7)

VIETNAM (SCV):

● GAM Esports (GAM)

How can I see it?

● In person: You can buy tickets for MSI 2023 online! Tickets are already available.

● Virtual: You will be able to see all the games in lolesports.com!

Shadow Ink Event Pass & MSI 2023 Esports Premium Pack

This year, players will have many more ways to support their favorite teams. 25% of the proceeds from the Shadow Ink Event Pass and Shadow Ink Yasuo will go towards the prize.

We will also be releasing a new bundle called the MSI 2023 Esports Premium Pack that includes the event pass, Yasuo Shadow Ink, an exclusive Yasuo Shadow Ink chroma, and an exclusive emote. 50% of the proceeds from the package will go towards the prize. More details on the Event Pass and Esports Pack will be released on April 27!

MSI Products

With the idea of ​​CHALLENGE themed, 2023 will be the first year that Riot has produced a full apparel capsule for MSI. The release is a way to celebrate this year’s first international LoL Esports competition and includes a wide variety of tops and accessories for players.

And it is heavily influenced by core design elements from both the MSI brand and the Shadow Ink line of skins, which will be released very soon. For those unable to attend the event in person, the MSI 2023 Collection will be available online for a limited time starting April 25.